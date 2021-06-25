Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 562 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Thursday.

People in their 20s (180 cases), their 30s (111) and 40s (81) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 590, down 39 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

And the 100.000 Olympic tourists have not started filing into Japan yet.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Thursday.

And also 109 more than same day last week - now last 10 days out of 11 days there is a clear trend of cases increasing from previous week (as per link below data)

https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/

Will only increase as Tokyo welcomes 90,000 foreigners from more than 200 countries in July month - and these folks will not be required to do mandatory quarantine for two weeks time - what can go wrong? As per IOC/TOC/JOC - nothing will go wrong and they will deliver "safe & secure" Covidimpics....

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Really???

0 ( +1 / -1 )

No point commenting because we can’t trust the data.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

