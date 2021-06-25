Tokyo reports 562 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Thursday.

People in their 20s (180 cases), their 30s (111) and 40s (81) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 590, down 39 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today