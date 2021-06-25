Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 562 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,709

17 Comments

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.1.

People in their 20s (180 cases), their 30s (111) and 40s (81) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 590, down 39 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,709. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (221), Chiba (126), Osaka (120), Saitama (100), Okinawa (82), Aichi (66), Ibaraki (56), Shizuoka (48), Fukuoka (37) and Hokkaido (36).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.

17 Comments
And the 100.000 Olympic tourists have not started filing into Japan yet.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

And also 109 more than same day last week - now last 10 days out of 11 days there is a clear trend of cases increasing from previous week (as per link below data)

https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/

Will only increase as Tokyo welcomes 90,000 foreigners from more than 200 countries in July month - and these folks will not be required to do mandatory quarantine for two weeks time - what can go wrong? As per IOC/TOC/JOC - nothing will go wrong and they will deliver "safe & secure" Covidimpics....

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Really???

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

No point commenting because we can’t trust the data.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

zurcronium

And the 100.000 Olympic tourists have not started filing into Japan yet.

What tourists? No tourists are allowed in to the country.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

its still very low :)

-14 ( +1 / -15 )

Oh, c'mon, 562 is not very low!

As others have posted, it's 109 more than last week's Friday!

In other words an almost 20% increase! And those are the official numbers, how about PCR tests conducted not only at public but also private hospitals? Vaccination also still mediocre compared with other industrialized nations!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

increasing positivity rate : 7% now

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So around 6,000 test per day out of a population of 14 million.

An infection rate increasingly even though they keep cutting testing the number of cases keeps going up.

And the government of Tokyo that has rarely been able to test 10,000 a day and the government of all prefectures combined barely could test 100,000 a day, is somehow going to keep testing the local population and on top 15,000 Athletes daily and over 70,000 others coming for the Olympics every few days ( every day the first 3 days then every 3 days ) and the regular testing they also promised for the 40,000 workers and tens of thousands of volunteers!

Am I the only one that looks at theses numbers and says " where and how are they going to do all these tests?"

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@Antiquesaving

They are planning to carry out testing of the athletes regularly, in principle. The key words here being, "in principle".

Having lived here for many years, I have learned that "in principle" usually means, "highly unlikely."

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I cannot figure out where or how The Tokyo government is calculating thing.

On the government site they claim 4 6% 7 day average infection rate.

But on the same site they say the 7 day average of new cases is 440 and the 7 day average of tests is 6,800.

So if the calculations are done the 7 day average of infection rate is 440×100÷6800= 6.47%

I am no math genius but I cannot see the 4.6% or how Tokyo comes up with it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

@Tora

After over 30 years here I got that,

I was trying get the:

" OC are great and honest, the bubble is in place and they promised crowd"

To give us a "Logical" explanation.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Antiquesavin,

maybe that's "higher mathematics", too much for us peasants! :)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

maybe that's "higher mathematics", too much for us peasants! :)

I got it they round down 6.47 becomes 6.4% then they reverse the numbers and get 4.6%.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wonder why they bother announcing these figures daily when they’re going to go ahead with the Olympics anyway. Seems like an own goal in the PR department. “We are failing to get cases down, but don’t worry, we can handle thousands of people streaming into the country. Oh, apart from those Ugandan athletes with the delta variant…and the VIPs who tested positive. Please gaman for your country!”

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If JT could compare the figures with the previous week numbers on the same day, it would be more relevant

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Some dude

but don’t worry, we can handle thousands of people streaming into the country. Oh, apart from those Ugandan athletes with the delta variant…and the VIPs who tested positive

And guys that escape through windows of quarantine hotels!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

