Tokyo reports 562 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,709

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases, down eight from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.1.

People in their 20s (180 cases), their 30s (111) and 40s (81) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 590, down 39 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,709. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (221), Chiba (126), Osaka (120), Saitama (100), Okinawa (82), Aichi (66), Ibaraki (56), Shizuoka (48), Fukuoka (37) and Hokkaido (36).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.

