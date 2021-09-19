Tokyo reports 565 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 565 new coronavirus cases, down 297 from Saturday and 502 down from last Sunday. It is the 28th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (129 cases) and their 30s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 129 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 171, down six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,496, down 63 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

