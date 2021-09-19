Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 565 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 565 new coronavirus cases, down 297 from Saturday and 502 down from last Sunday. It is the 28th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (129 cases) and their 30s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 129 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 171, down six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,496, down 63 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


All without lockdowns. Well done, Japan.

[irony mode on/off (choose the one you want)}

Great Japan, around 60% less than last Sunday, numbers so predictable, amazing good news.

Gotta hand it to Suga. He did the unpopular thing, stuck to his guns, and it ended up being the right decision. Well done.

This must be the lowest daily figure for some time. Numbers are falling all around the country. Well done Japan. Just shows how successful the vaccination program has been.

