national

Tokyo reports 57 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 81 down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 39, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 357, down 24 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

57, all I say.

What an achievement within a couple of weeks.

I say, however, the governing ones have no reason to praise themselves and the coming weeks will show whether or not it is time to travel again.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Time to open the borders to vaccinated travelers.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

They should open border to vaccinated and tested people, not sure why is the reason they are still closed...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

