Tokyo reports 57 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 81 down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 39, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 357, down 24 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

