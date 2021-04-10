Tokyo reports 570 coronavirus cases; 918 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Friday, while Osaka recorded a record high 918.

In Tokyo, the number (347 men and 223 women) is the result of 7,714 tests conducted on April 7. By age group, people in their 20s (162 cases) and their 30s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 66 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,672. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (350), Aichi (197), Kanagawa (180), Okinawa (146), Saitama (142), Hokkaido (116), Miyagi (109), Chiba (94), Kyoto (84), Nara (83), Fukuoka (81), Okayama (42), Ibaraki (39), Gunma (39), Mie (39), Nagano (38), Ehime (34) and Yamagata (33).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

