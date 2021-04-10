Tokyo reports 570 coronavirus cases; 918 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Friday, while Osaka recorded a record high 918.
In Tokyo, the number (347 men and 223 women) is the result of 7,714 tests conducted on April 7. By age group, people in their 20s (162 cases) and their 30s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 66 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,672. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (350), Aichi (197), Kanagawa (180), Okinawa (146), Saitama (142), Hokkaido (116), Miyagi (109), Chiba (94), Kyoto (84), Nara (83), Fukuoka (81), Okayama (42), Ibaraki (39), Gunma (39), Mie (39), Nagano (38), Ehime (34) and Yamagata (33).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Still doing excellent in my opinion compared to the world in general.
Tokyo-m
How many of these cases are the "eek" Japan variant?
Reckless
Steady as she goes. Although I still think the Olympics will happen in some reduced form, all bets are off if the variant from Osaka takes hold in Tokyo.
Simian Lane
floating around the 500 mark equilibrious
drlucifer
Still doing excellent with the ultra low number of tests to keep the numbers down.
Zoroto
Vaccines apparently work 10-60x less well against the Eeek variants. The Japanese government needs to worry about this, as that means even vaccinated Olympic athletes are at danger. In other words, the Olympics are pretty much toast, as no sane government will send the athletes and allow the mutated virus to be brought back with them:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Variants_of_SARS-CoV-2#E484K
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00068-9/fulltext
drlucifer
Which variant is in Osaka ?
Hope you are not buying into that stupid idea raised by one of those so-called experts that
the new variants found room to increase in Osaka because Osaka got rid of the normal variant, whereas
Tokyo was still rife with the old variant and as such the new variants hadn't room to infiltrate in Tokyo.
Thomas Goodtime
Why so few tests?
robert maes
Zoroto
sane government you said
drlucifer
Didn't know there was a Japan Variant.
All I hear is England, Brazil and S.A variants.
With the strong tendency to look good and maintain a good image abroad, doubt it will
be called such even if it really did exist as that might jeopardise the olympics or taint the
good image.
AG
Impresses me how people believe this propaganda the government is selling to its people.
Anyone who has lived here for a long time knows that any virus that would be in Osaka in one day, it would get to Tokyo on the next one.
If Tokyo has lower infection cases than Osaka it is only due to politics/Olympics/no contact tracing/no testing an so on.
If Tokyo has an “official” big wave of infections now... MATANE Olympics! Thats for sure!
And you think the big businesses/sponsors would allow billions to fly away like that?
Burning Bush
37 cases with severe symptoms in the whole city.
That's like 2 or 3 per ward.
Is this a "pandemic" ??????
Reckless
At this point it is more hysteria, but things could change.
Monty
37 cases with severe symptoms in the whole city.
That's like 2 or 3 per ward.
Is this a "pandemic" ??????
At least one person who understand the situation.
drlucifer
Hope the number of tests for Osaka will be provided so that we can compare
and understand what is happening
Monty
At this point it is more hysteria,
Absolutely!
but things could change.
Of course things could change.
But in everything!
The weather could change...
Ricky Sanchez
Oh geeze! We know these numbers are not even correct...
Jobim
At this rate, as word about the Japan variant spreads (currently mentioned as eek or conveniently mixed up with the British variant), other nations may not even want to send their athletes to Japan. Based on previous reports, this will be much more devastating to any vaccine drive.
Reckless
At this rate not looking good for China's February Olympics either.
Zoroto
I think you are right.
Reckless
China, China, are you listening? Anal swabs NG.
falseflagsteve
Popped to Nishinari this afternoon for a laugh and to check out the situation now with Covid
Noticed about 10% of people were maskless and it was pretty busy. Went to McDonald’s near Tsutenkaku and noticed there we’re no partitions or attempts to make patrons distance from each other. Guess this is partly due to the area where the locals ignore stuff like that anyway.
Certainly no changes to usual behavior of enjoying the weekend which I find very encouraging. No need to live in fear from Covid the risks are extremely low for the majority
smartacus
I wonder what's really causing the surge in Osaka. It can't be just people going out eating and drinking at night. People are going out at night in other big cities, too, such as Sapporo, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Chiba, but their infection numbers seem to have been around 100 or so for the past week.
Zoroto
Osaka actually ramped up testing. So this is not surprising at all.
If Tokyo was not testing around 7000 on a weekday, who knows how high the numbers would be.
Kev James
Lots of good points made here by AG and burning bush.
Tokyo needs to keep the numbers low and any new possible variants quiet as they don’t want countries to get jittery about sending their athletes, coaches and doctors to a city rampant with the virus and a lackadaisical approach to the virus.
is it a pandemic with so few with severe symptoms?
Said it before, but if the situation spreads from Kansai to Kanto then we could be in a slight pickle!!!
Zoroto
Japan has 511 severe cases. The UK has 421. You be the judge.
Nator
3 Million deaths worldwide, spread across many countries? Yeah, probably...
US peaked at about 6k deaths a day (that's 2x 9/11s a day). Brasil currently 4k deaths a day. UK peaked at about 1.2k deaths a day.
Has Japan majorly lucked out so far? Yep, though it's not totally clear why. But there is clearly potential for things to get out of hand quickly.
Variants seem to be getting more virulent, whereas people are developing immunity and doctors are getting better at treating it.
But if the vaccines don't cut off the spread there's always the risk that a variant is going to make things go south rapidly.
justasking
Few deaths because the very sick can still get admitted in hospitals and get the ventilators.
Don’t wait until there’s not enough hospital beds, like whats happening in the Philippines.