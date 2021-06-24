Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 570 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (156 cases), their 30s (106) and 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 629, down 17 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

very low

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

This is getting beyond crazy now - today number again is 118 more than one week prior (as per the link below)

https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/

Interestingly yesterday number was exactly 118 higher than one week prior too - talk about coincidence?

Also out of last 9 days number reported we see last 8 days the cases are higher than one week prior - clear trend of things starting to escalate?

On top of this worrying trend if you add the great Covidympics into this mix with 90,000 people converging into Tokyo from more than 200 countries over a period of 2 to 3 weeks time in Jul month - get ready for a heady cocktail of variants and further explosion by mid Aug not only within Japan but it boggles the mind when these athletes and staff go back to their respective countries as to what is going to happen….

2 ( +2 / -0 )

it boggles the mind when these athletes and staff go back to their respective countries 

Exactly. All we hear from the organisers is 'the athletes will be safe, Japan will be safe' - no mention of what happens when those tens of thousands of folk go back home and take an unwanted souvenir Olympic variant back with them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

very low

6.5% positivity rate, too high

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Currently taking bets on which / how many of his accounts falseflagsteve will use in this thread,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog