Tokyo reports 570 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (156 cases), their 30s (106) and 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 629, down 17 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

