Tokyo reports 570 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.
People in their 20s (156 cases), their 30s (106) and 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 629, down 17 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
Login to comment
NipponGlory
very low
Jim
This is getting beyond crazy now - today number again is 118 more than one week prior (as per the link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Interestingly yesterday number was exactly 118 higher than one week prior too - talk about coincidence?
Also out of last 9 days number reported we see last 8 days the cases are higher than one week prior - clear trend of things starting to escalate?
On top of this worrying trend if you add the great Covidympics into this mix with 90,000 people converging into Tokyo from more than 200 countries over a period of 2 to 3 weeks time in Jul month - get ready for a heady cocktail of variants and further explosion by mid Aug not only within Japan but it boggles the mind when these athletes and staff go back to their respective countries as to what is going to happen….
cleo
Exactly. All we hear from the organisers is 'the athletes will be safe, Japan will be safe' - no mention of what happens when those tens of thousands of folk go back home and take an unwanted souvenir Olympic variant back with them.
gakinotsukai
6.5% positivity rate, too high
Tristis Quepe
Currently taking bets on which / how many of his accounts falseflagsteve will use in this thread,