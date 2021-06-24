Tokyo reports 570 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,672

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 439.6.
People in their 20s (156 cases), their 30s (106) and 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 629, down 17 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,672. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (192), Chiba (129), Saitama (119), Osaka (116), Okinawa (62), Ibaraki (38), Fukuoka (36), Shizuoka (28) and Hokkaido (26).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
20 Comments
NipponGlory
very low
Jim
This is getting beyond crazy now - today number again is 118 more than one week prior (as per the link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Interestingly yesterday number was exactly 118 higher than one week prior too - talk about coincidence?
Also out of last 9 days number reported we see last 8 days the cases are higher than one week prior - clear trend of things starting to escalate?
On top of this worrying trend if you add the great Covidympics into this mix with 90,000 people converging into Tokyo from more than 200 countries over a period of 2 to 3 weeks time in Jul month - get ready for a heady cocktail of variants and further explosion by mid Aug not only within Japan but it boggles the mind when these athletes and staff go back to their respective countries as to what is going to happen….
cleo
Exactly. All we hear from the organisers is 'the athletes will be safe, Japan will be safe' - no mention of what happens when those tens of thousands of folk go back home and take an unwanted souvenir Olympic variant back with them.
gakinotsukai
6.5% positivity rate, too high
Cookiemonster
" take an unwanted souvenir Olympic variant back with them."
or bring with them a variant, the way the ugandans did.
marcelito
very low
Very high comparing to last summer. It was 55 on June 24, 2020 , Olympics were postponed......it's 570 today and it's full steam ahead, funny that.
Wakarimasen
Lock the whole place down!!
klausdorth
Nipponglory, but not compared with previous results! It just doesn't look good at all!
hmmm1
Numbers mean nothing. The IOC has spoken.
Commodore Perry
And, positivity rate still very high.
Stay home.
Antiquesaving
Some say the numbers are low, others say they are high, some say the testing rate is low other say is isn't, some say the infection rate is high other claim it isn't.
Who is right?
Well we can't say and by that I don't mean we don't know I mean we cannot say.
As we can see the article never gives any baseline or comparison with other places or countries and us doing that is verboden.
It is like having and article saying beef prices in Japan are high/low but not given any reference point or permitting to look at or compare with other similar countries.
So basically useless information.
Speed
Should be over 1,000 a day by the time the Germ Warfare Olympics start. Just in time for another crippling lockdown.
Should've postponed these games to Oct or next year.
Jim
And here we go again
Another breaking news (in Japanese for now) at Mainichi (link below) -
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20210624/k00/00m/040/181000c
Apart from two Uganda team members found to be positive NOW the government is acknowledging that there are four more people who entered Japan as part of Olympics who have been tested positive - France 1 in Feb month, Egypt 1 in Apr, Sri Lanka 1 in May, Ghana 1 in June month - apart from 2 more from Uganda in June month
These six people skipped the mandatory quarantine as special case for Olympic staff
Does anyone have any more doubts that once the deluge of athletes/staff of 90,000 people enter Japan from over 200 countries what is going to happen?
Amazing IOC/TOC/JOC - is this the "safe & secure" Covidympics that are being promised.....
Some dude
And here we go again
Another breaking news (in Japanese for now) at Mainichi (link below) -
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20210624/k00/00m/040/181000c
While this is bad news, it might act as a catalyst. At this rate, assuming the incompetence continues (and there’s no reason to think it won’t) we are going to see a potentially significant number of infected people coming into Japan. Then we have to ask: how many cases will the government and JOC accept before having to consider even more extreme measures? (We can leave the IOC out of the equation; they wouldn’t care if half the population of Japan got infected as long as they got their cash). Any possible public goodwill they might have picked up with the increased vaccine rollout is going to be squandered if they keep letting infected people in.
Jim
@some dude
Agree with your comment above - but as you know in Japan logic does not work - that is how it should be but I can bet it will not happen....
One Japan PM (highest level person in Japan) has officially said that Japan cannot do anything or cancel Covidympics - IOC has decided it will go ahead
As everyone knows IOC has already spoken - nothing short of Armageddon will cancel these wretched Covidyimpics
So here we are - even if 100 more positive cases come up or 1000 - I dont think they will cancel as they need to earn their $$$ from TV rights - dont care about Japanese populace or for that matters athletes health - that is why IOC has got waiver signed from each participating athlete that they are not liable for any Covid related health issues
Brace yourself, protect yourself and be safe - that is all common resident in Tokyo can think of - and ofcourse pray - lots of prayers!!!
Commodore Perry
JimToday 06:54 pm JST
Tokyo is a party to the contract with the IOC. Tokyo can cancel the Olympics. The governor though is conveniently on leave.
Objective
Don't ignore Hokkaido now that there are only 26 daily cases there. This was a bellwether for Covid concern since counting there is lauded for its accuracy. The downward trend is real in most prefectures and a lot has to do with the impressive vaccine numbers over the past month. Yes, Japan was late at getting started but it does not take away from the positive effects we are seeing. Stay positive!
falseflagsteve
Objective
Yup, better late than never. Good to see this and how Japan has coped so admirably compared to most of the world.
Rejinn
Japan doesn't do mass TESTING, like other countries. So the actual infection numbers will always look low, which is probably by design for the usual "national image" purposes. It's quite strange that Olympic athletes that tested negative before coming to Japan, all of the sudden come down with the coronavirus while in Japan.
It's embarrassing that Japan (or at least the Tokyo area) didn't have an aggressive and massive vaccination program operating in April and May, as oppose to this ridiculous last second shenanigans where only a low fraction of the population will be vaccinated when the Olympics start. Numerous countries are already over 60% of the population vaccinated. There are no good reasons that a small highly homogenous country like Japan with one of the highest GDPs, couldn't be at that level of vaccination. The Olympics looks like it will be a super spreader event for the coronavirus.
bokuda
NK is doing even better. No infections so far.
How lucky they are!!
thaonephil
Worryingly high for the time we are going to exit the mini lockdown, specially the number of deaths.
Jim
After the games when the infection rate is beyond control then these a#%h#%#s ( including the people who comment positively about the Olympic here ) will have nothing to say!
falseflagsteve
Jim
My dear chap, nothing of the kind will happen. People have been saying all this stuff since Covid started, it hasn’t and won’t happen. Vaccinations are rolling out fast now, the concerns you and other have are totally unwarranted.