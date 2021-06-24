Tokyo reports 570 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,672

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 439.6.

People in their 20s (156 cases), their 30s (106) and 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 629, down 17 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,672. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (192), Chiba (129), Saitama (119), Osaka (116), Okinawa (62), Ibaraki (38), Fukuoka (36), Shizuoka (28) and Hokkaido (26).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.

