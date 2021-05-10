Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 573 new coronavirus cases; 668 in Osaka

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 573 new coronavirus cases, down 459 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 779.1

People in their 20s (148 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,152, up eight from Sunday.

Osaka reported 668 cases.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,395 as of 6:30 p.m. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (426), Hokkaido (409), Fukuoka (372), Hyogo (271), Kanagawa (237), Hioshima (177), Chiba (172), Saitama (155), Okayam (137), Gifu (128), Kyoto (96), Kumamoto (81), Oita (75), Fukushima (68), Nara (67), Gunma (63), Yamaguchi (58), Shizuoka (55), Nagasaki (50), Ishikawa (50), Saga (44), Miyazaki (43), Ibaraki (40), Shiga (39), Kagoshima (39) and Okinawa (36).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 68.

Yet another decrease in the trend. i think it is under control.

-29 ( +5 / -34 )

Time to crack open a celebratory bi-ru

-17 ( +3 / -20 )

impossible!

3 ( +6 / -3 )

573? Who played or manipulated the coronavirus calculator.

Ehime saw an increase again, so did other prefectures.

Guess those counts will be adjusted every day until it's time for those darned games.

15 ( +16 / -1 )

Down 135 from last Monday.

Miraculous decrease. Curious about the test numbers. Tokyo Government's website hasn't been updated for 3 days with the test numbers.

15 ( +18 / -3 )

Yet another decrease in the trend. i think it is under control.

Could be just sarcastic.

Could be just sarcastic.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

573 is meaningless without knowing the number of people tested.

14 ( +14 / -0 )

Yet another decrease in the trend. i think it is under control.

If you don't know the number of people tested, how can you know the trend?

10 ( +11 / -1 )

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

has test number info as well as prefecture breakdown of infections, deaths, etc,

0 ( +5 / -5 )

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

has test number info as well as prefecture breakdown of infections, deaths, etc,

No, it doesn't. The last testing data is from the 7th, same as the Tokyo Government website.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Calm down...I didn't say it had today's info. It just a lot of info with which to gauge how things are trending, which is ultimately more important than looking at a single data point.

Zoroto

Zoroto

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

has test number info as well as prefecture breakdown of infections, deaths, etc,

No, it doesn't. The last testing data is from the 7th, same as the Tokyo Government website.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Whenever I see these numbers I always remember an old MAD magazine article called, 'Fuzzy Math', always gives me a chuckle.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Under Reported.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Number of tests for a Sunday are usually very low so no real surprise there...

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Monday people, the numbers are always low, however, for a Monday these numbers are actually high. Wait until tomorrow, you cannot have many hospitals full and there were many people around those COVID individuals prior to them seeking help. I bet the number will be back over the thousand mark.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Down 135 from last Monday, but without knowing the number of people tested...

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Sorry don't believe it

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Useless data.

It's a result of low test numbers during the week-end.

A 7-day trend is a better indicator.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

573 is meaningless without knowing the number of people tested.

Couple of thousand tests going. Y the past record.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Suga and his cohorts working hard to fudge those numbers before Bach's rescheduled visit in June!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What a helpful number!

How many people swallow this line hool and sinker daily?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yes!!! We did it!! By the rate we are going the numbers will be half by tomorrow!! Well done Japan

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Feeling like a broken record repeating the obvious, but "cases" is a completely meaningless number for a disease with a 99.5% mortality rate and moderate to no symptoms for the vast majority.

Now if they gave numbers of hospitalizations, that would at least have some significance. But we never see that. All we hear about is cases, cases, cases.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

