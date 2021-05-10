Tokyo reports 573 new coronavirus cases; 668 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 573 new coronavirus cases, down 459 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 779.1
People in their 20s (148 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,152, up eight from Sunday.
Osaka reported 668 cases.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,395 as of 6:30 p.m. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (426), Hokkaido (409), Fukuoka (372), Hyogo (271), Kanagawa (237), Hioshima (177), Chiba (172), Saitama (155), Okayam (137), Gifu (128), Kyoto (96), Kumamoto (81), Oita (75), Fukushima (68), Nara (67), Gunma (63), Yamaguchi (58), Shizuoka (55), Nagasaki (50), Ishikawa (50), Saga (44), Miyazaki (43), Ibaraki (40), Shiga (39), Kagoshima (39) and Okinawa (36).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 68.
NipponGlory
Yet another decrease in the trend. i think it is under control.
Chabbawanga
Time to crack open a celebratory bi-ru
SlumLord
impossible!
klausdorth
573? Who played or manipulated the coronavirus calculator.
Ehime saw an increase again, so did other prefectures.
Guess those counts will be adjusted every day until it's time for those darned games.
Zoroto
Down 135 from last Monday.
Miraculous decrease. Curious about the test numbers. Tokyo Government's website hasn't been updated for 3 days with the test numbers.
quercetum
Could be just sarcastic.
nonu6976
573 is meaningless without knowing the number of people tested.
nonu6976
If you don't know the number of people tested, how can you know the trend?
iraira
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
has test number info as well as prefecture breakdown of infections, deaths, etc,
Zoroto
No, it doesn't. The last testing data is from the 7th, same as the Tokyo Government website.
iraira
Calm down...I didn't say it had today's info. It just a lot of info with which to gauge how things are trending, which is ultimately more important than looking at a single data point.
Vreth
Whenever I see these numbers I always remember an old MAD magazine article called, 'Fuzzy Math', always gives me a chuckle.
Michael Machida
Under Reported.
Franck
Number of tests for a Sunday are usually very low so no real surprise there...
Ashley Shiba
Monday people, the numbers are always low, however, for a Monday these numbers are actually high. Wait until tomorrow, you cannot have many hospitals full and there were many people around those COVID individuals prior to them seeking help. I bet the number will be back over the thousand mark.
Bruce Chatwin
Down 135 from last Monday, but without knowing the number of people tested...
Alex
Sorry don’t believe it
gakinotsukai
Useless data.
It's a result of low test numbers during the week-end.
A 7-day trend is a better indicator.
marcelito
573 is meaningless without knowing the number of people tested.
Couple of thousand tests going. Y the past record.
Numan
Suga and his cohorts working hard to fudge those numbers before Bach's rescheduled visit in June!
thepersoniamnow
What a helpful number!
How many people swallow this line hool and sinker daily?
Aladoggs
Yes!!! We did it!! By the rate we are going the numbers will be half by tomorrow!! Well done Japan
Zaphod
Feeling like a broken record repeating the obvious, but "cases" is a completely meaningless number for a disease with a 99.5% mortality rate and moderate to no symptoms for the vast majority.
Now if they gave numbers of hospitalizations, that would at least have some significance. But we never see that. All we hear about is cases, cases, cases.