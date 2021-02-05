Tokyo reports 577 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,368

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 577 new cases of the coronavirus, down 157 from Thursday.
The number (291 women and 286 men) is the result of 10,208 tests conducted on Feb 2.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (107), followed by 83 in their 30s, 83 in their 40s, 77 in their 50s, 54 in their 70s, 45 in their 60s and 41 in their 80s. Sixty-three cases were 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 117, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 877.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,368. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (288), Chiba (239), Saitama (227), Osaka (209), Hyogo (96), Hokkaido (93), Fukuoka (91), Aichi (86), Ibaraki (56), Gunma (43) and Okinawa (41).
The nationwide number of coronavirus-related deaths was 84.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
13 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
This whole "affair" looks more and more like a roller-coaster ride.
Up and down, up again, and down we go.
May I refer to this article, on the same topic, just from another perspective:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-infections-tokyo-may-034422222.html
Hope it won't be deleted again by mods for whatever reason.
Aly Rustom
Whatever. At this stage, no way are they going to test properly so no point in even reading this- I don't believe anything the gov says anymore.
SandyBeachHeaven
Excellent job Japan.
Monty
@Aly
no point in even reading this
Yes for me too.
The reported numbers are just a kind of "Guideline" for me.
People are losing more and more interest in reported numbers, because it is very tiring.
In my home country, all my friends stopped to check the numbers.
If I ask them how is the situation over there, how many positive cases and tests do you have?
I always get the same answer from them: I don't know and I don't care anymore.
Akula
Great to see numbers continue to fall as they are in other countries too.
Active cases have fallen significantly in recent weeks.
Well done Japan!
Jimizo
Where’s that? The same place where you told us closing the bars early brought the Covid numbers down?
Reckless
I recently was in Shimbashi Tokyo for a pcr test and while walking around saw many restaurants and bars that seem permanently closed. The foot traffic was about 20% of what I would expect.
Bibi
The positive rate is still way too high. It’s come down quite a bit but it would be more meaningful if the results were from 70,000 tests a day rather than 10,000. For Tokyo’s population this level of testing is grossly inadequate.
Tokyo-Engr
I hope this is a real trend that will continue. There is a decline in cases in the U.S. and other countries as well.
Any good news is welcome.
If this trend continues I still believe the Olympics should not be held to reduce the risk of any resurgance and also divert any possible funds from the games to help people who have been negatively impacted.
Sven Asai
On the other side, I think when having not even a single vaccine vial at hand, any counting and testing doesn’t make so much sense, as the real result is the same if counted right and tested everyone.
Robert Cikki
Tokyo has a population of 13 million (not considering Greater Tokyo Area). 13 mil / 10208 gives 1273.5 days which it would take to test all it's citizens. That's about 3.5 years. And I'm not considering even the fact, that in order to keep valid data, you must test over and over and over again.
If you take this number and compare it agains public hospitals in Tokyo....
That is grossly inadequate.
2021 Olympics you say, eh?
tooheysnew
@alfie
you’ve just proven one of my previous posts which stated that the government can’t win.
corona numbers go down = the government is lying, boo ! (downvote)
corona numbers go up = yes, I told you so ! (upvote)
Tokyo-Engr
@alfie
You and I agree that Japan should test more. On the other hand the numbers suggest a downward trend which is encouraging.
There is an article I read that based on testing for antibodies it is estimated the actual number of cases in Japan is 9’times higher than what is reported.
We have limited data to work with so the only thing we can do is follow the trend