Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; Osaka records record-high 1,130

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
In Tokyo, the number (369 men and 222 women) is the result of 1,829 tests conducted on April 11. By age group, people in their 20s (183 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.
Hyogo Prefecture reported a record high 507 cases.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
klausdorth
1.829 tests - 591 new cases.
That's roughly 30%.
What happened to those "attempted" 60.000 tests / day?
Failure like so much more!
Pukey2
1829 tests in one day for the whole of Tokyo? That's ridiculous. I think Osaka is doing ten time that, and they're not the ones holding the Olympics.
robert maes
Save games ? 1850 tests instead of 60.000 promised which is still nothing and 591 positive?
this is looking more and more like genocide.
AG
Low number of tests as always.
Interesting that no matter if 1,000, or 5,000 tests are done the numbers are now always 500.
With Olympics around the corner better leave those numbers capped and testing (in public facilities, where the numbers are disclosed) inexistent.
Osaka would never have double the numbers, considering how connected the two big cities are and similar lifestyle.
Tokyo (and Japan is general) is covering the numbers very well now, and since the beginning.
Whatsnext
Positives go up, deaths stay flat. Yet people are still wearing mask even though sharing viruses with others is what builds a strong immune system. Immunology 101
Maxinyox
I really hope someone calls them out of this blatant manipulation. This is completely unacceptable and presenting an image of Tokyo being far safer (in terms of risk of exposure) than it is, which is only going to increase the number due to ignorance and a false sense of security.
theResident
Stable. The Sky is nor falling in. But unless they can start rolling out the vaccine in an efficient manner we will just stuck in a vicious cycle of special measures/ extra special measures for the next 'x' years.
By the time we come out of it there won't be a restaurant or bar to visit.
I don't think words like 'Genocide' are necessary.
falseflagsteve
What seems hard to fathom for me is that if the numbers are being secretly hidden and this virus is indeed as deadly as claimed then why aren’t we seeing more deaths and full hospitals?
tamanegi
More and more people look like their over wearing masks on trains and in public too.
Aly Rustom
Yep.
Oh no- its not failure. this is by design. They know what the numbers will look like if they test like that. No way are they going to do that before the Olympics are over.
That's why they ARE doing 10 times that. Because they are NOT holding the Olympics. That's all.
Yes it is. I wonder why....
Gwylly
If anyone wonders where the most serious cases are, they follow by around three weeks the increase in positive test results — just as they did in the last three waves.
Nobody is looking forward to that, nobody wants that, but it’s easy to predict.
William77
Yeah sure,every day they come up with some low numbers.
The propaganda is working hard.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@FalseFlag: You are exactly right.
virusrex
If you paid for that immunology class ask for the money back, exposure to antigens is what can educate your immune system to work properly (not necessarily strong, that is not necessarily healthy). This exposure can be had safely with vaccines or unsafely with the wild virus. You could choose to let a rabid animal lick your face to have a "good" exposure, that is not going to make you any stronger.
CoffeeDeluxe
@falseflagsteve
Funny how we get down-voted, but we can't get an answer from them.
I'll try answering for them: Death figures are low because Propaganda! Because Olympics! After Olympics and Suga and Koike out of office gonna find out how many REALLY died!
falseflagsteve
@CoffeeDeluxe
Exactly. Perfectly rational question asked. I either get down voted or called a name but never get a straight answer as it goes against their beliefs and agenda. I would have much more respect for those who admitted they had overreacted to Covid rather than blindly carrying on the same way.
it’s blatantly obvious that Japan is doing fine, no lockdowns needed, carry on with caution and enjoy life, like I am
gakinotsukai
2 reasons :
part of the severe cases and deaths are not correctly reported (private clinics, isolated rural people, no post mortem tests ...).severe cases and deaths are often linked to commorbities factors such as obesity or cholesterol. Thanks to its traditional diet, japanese people is less inclined to develop medical complications.
CoffeeDeluxe
@falseflagsteve
Take the down-votes as a badge of honour. If I get one up-vote, I don't care how many down-votes there are; I'm happy.
Jimizo
Oh, come on. Don’t put down to malevolence what can easily be explained by incompetence.
We’ve got enough silliness from the sock puppets on here along with the hysterics from the anti-vaxxers.
longtimenosee
All your post shows is that some people don't get it. And that someone is you.