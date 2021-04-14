Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; Osaka records record-high 1,130

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.

In Tokyo, the number (369 men and 222 women) is the result of 1,829 tests conducted on April 11. By age group, people in their 20s (183 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.

Hyogo Prefecture reported a record high 507 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

