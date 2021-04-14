Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; record-high 1,130 for Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, with a record-high 1,130.

In Tokyo, the number (369 men and 222 women) is the result of 1,829 tests conducted on April 11. By age group, people in their 20s (183 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,280. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (507), Aichi (216), Kanagawa (205), Fukuoka (156), Saitama (145), Okinawa (137), Kyoto (125), Chiba (97), Miyagi (96), Nara (94), Hokkaido (77), Nagano (62), Gunma (56), Ibaraki (51), Wakayama (44), Shizuoka (42), Niigata (37), Shiga (36) and Tochigi (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 26.

