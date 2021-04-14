Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; record-high 1,130 for Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, with a record-high 1,130.
In Tokyo, the number (369 men and 222 women) is the result of 1,829 tests conducted on April 11. By age group, people in their 20s (183 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,280. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (507), Aichi (216), Kanagawa (205), Fukuoka (156), Saitama (145), Okinawa (137), Kyoto (125), Chiba (97), Miyagi (96), Nara (94), Hokkaido (77), Nagano (62), Gunma (56), Ibaraki (51), Wakayama (44), Shizuoka (42), Niigata (37), Shiga (36) and Tochigi (31).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 26.
klausdorth
1.829 tests - 591 new cases.
That's roughly 30%.
What happened to those "attempted" 60.000 tests / day?
Failure like so much more!
Pukey2
1829 tests in one day for the whole of Tokyo? That's ridiculous. I think Osaka is doing ten time that, and they're not the ones holding the Olympics.
AG
Low number of tests as always.
Interesting that no matter if 1,000, or 5,000 tests are done the numbers are now always 500.
With Olympics around the corner better leave those numbers capped and testing (in public facilities, where the numbers are disclosed) inexistent.
Osaka would never have double the numbers, considering how connected the two big cities are and similar lifestyle.
Tokyo (and Japan is general) is covering the numbers very well now, and since the beginning.
Whatsnext
Positives go up, deaths stay flat. Yet people are still wearing mask even though sharing viruses with others is what builds a strong immune system. Immunology 101
Maxinyox
I really hope someone calls them out of this blatant manipulation. This is completely unacceptable and presenting an image of Tokyo being far safer (in terms of risk of exposure) than it is, which is only going to increase the number due to ignorance and a false sense of security.
theResident
Stable. The Sky is nor falling in. But unless they can start rolling out the vaccine in an efficient manner we will just stuck in a vicious cycle of special measures/ extra special measures for the next 'x' years.
By the time we come out of it there won't be a restaurant or bar to visit.
falseflagsteve
What seems hard to fathom for me is that if the numbers are being secretly hidden and this virus is indeed as deadly as claimed then why aren’t we seeing more deaths and full hospitals?
tamanegi
More and more people look like their over wearing masks on trains and in public too.
Aly Rustom
Yep.
Oh no- its not failure. this is by design. They know what the numbers will look like if they test like that. No way are they going to do that before the Olympics are over.
That's why they ARE doing 10 times that. Because they are NOT holding the Olympics. That's all.
Yes it is. I wonder why....
Gwylly
If anyone wonders where the most serious cases are, they follow by around three weeks the increase in positive test results — just as they did in the last three waves.
Nobody is looking forward to that, nobody wants that, but it’s easy to predict.
William77
Yeah sure,every day they come up with some low numbers.
The propaganda is working hard.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@FalseFlag: You are exactly right.
virusrex
If you paid for that immunology class ask for the money back, exposure to antigens is what can educate your immune system to work properly (not necessarily strong, that is not necessarily healthy). This exposure can be had safely with vaccines or unsafely with the wild virus. You could choose to let a rabid animal lick your face to have a "good" exposure, that is not going to make you any stronger.
CoffeeDeluxe
@falseflagsteve
Funny how we get down-voted, but we can't get an answer from them.
I'll try answering for them: Death figures are low because Propaganda! Because Olympics! After Olympics and Suga and Koike out of office gonna find out how many REALLY died!
falseflagsteve
@CoffeeDeluxe
Exactly. Perfectly rational question asked. I either get down voted or called a name but never get a straight answer as it goes against their beliefs and agenda. I would have much more respect for those who admitted they had overreacted to Covid rather than blindly carrying on the same way.
it’s blatantly obvious that Japan is doing fine, no lockdowns needed, carry on with caution and enjoy life, like I am
gakinotsukai
2 reasons :
part of the severe cases and deaths are not correctly reported (private clinics, isolated rural people, no post mortem tests ...).severe cases and deaths are often linked to commorbities factors such as obesity or cholesterol. Thanks to its traditional diet, japanese people is less inclined to develop medical complications.
CoffeeDeluxe
@falseflagsteve
Take the down-votes as a badge of honour. If I get one up-vote, I don't care how many down-votes there are; I'm happy.
longtimenosee
All your post shows is that some people don't get it. And that someone is you.
kyushubill
And NHK and TNN are blabbing about how successful the Olympics will be. How tone deaf can you get?
Zoroto
They are propaganda arms of the government. This is not at all surprising.
blackflag
Before the arrival of the new variants, Japan got away with just asking bars and restaurants to close at 8pm along with „optimizing“ the test strategy.
With the arrival and rapid spreading of the new variants, these measures just don’t cut it anymore. I wonder how long it takes the politicians to realize this. Osaka’s governor seems to have understood it already.
If the olympics were cancelled 3 months ago, we would now have a full on state of emergency including closures of bars, restaurant and other places were people gather.
Ashley Shiba
The hospital stay of COVID patients is because many are being turned away and are forced to return home to recover.
Raw Beer
I think that is what Whatsnext meant by strong immune system, as an immune system that can recognize and react to a wide range of antigens. That is how I generally see "strong immune system" used as, rather than educated immune system.
Constant mask wearing and social distancing will definitely weaken our immune system.
It is through regular exposure to viruses and other pathogens that we maintain a healthy (strong, educated, brilliant, sexy...) immune system, and that is how we've done it naturally over millions of years.
And it could be had unsafely through vaccines, their long term effects remain unknown.
BTW, autoimmune issues have shot up drastically after widespread use of vaccines. Coincidence?
divinda
National total today over 4,300 new cases.
This is higher than any day in all of last year, except December 31st (which was 4,532).
Actually, less than 20 days ever where higher than today, all of which were in January during the so-called SOE.
JaneM2
Raw Beer, whether it’s a coincidence or not, we don’t know. Hopefully, some scientists will do a research on that. I think we can safely conclude, though, that Virusex is vested in the industry which will save the world from this pandemic.
virusrex
Then that is a bad misrepresentation. Lupus patients have a "strong" immune system.
False, baseless superstition not based on scientific consensus. If your immune system can react against pathogens it can do it when it is exposed to them, the difference is that with social distancing you can control the exposure to one specially dangerous one until it is safer to do it.
False also, at this point there is no realistic possibility that the vaccine is less safe than the infection, risk is clearly on favor of vaccines, saying "we don't know what will happen in the future" is meaningless, it would be the same as someone saying the vaccine could add 10 years extra to the expected life of everybody, independently of COVID (also realistically not possible, even if we can't prove it will not happen in the future).
anon99999
Osaka is testing more because they do NOT have the Olympics.
There is a lag between increased cases and hospitalization and deaths. Sure this will not effect the young but everyday there is a substantial number of cases in over 60s and some of them will end up in hospital and worse in 2-3 weeks. This is simply fact.
Hyogo new record today, they need to get those fans in their unique method to beat the virus out soon, but like the Abe masks they might be delayed.
Some people get downvoted a lot because basically more people disagree with them than agree, so perhaps they are wrong, not those downvoting them. Of course is if you downvote what does that mean - You think you are right even if you are downvoted a lot. Thus free free to down me about this but it means you are agreeing with me
Pukey2
klausdorth:
It was yet another 'pledge'. In another post, I've already explained what that word means in Japan. Diddly-squat.
S.I.
the usual scare mongering to keep their agenda up.
covid is a pretty bad case of flu. there, I said it. now you can vote me down, you know you want to.
x
CoffeeDeluxe
@Raw Beer
"autoimmune issues have shot up drastically after widespread use of vaccines"
Took a little digging, but I fornd this to support your statement:
"findings reported by the Canadian flu surveillance network in the wake of the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic. In studies published in 2010, researchers said they found that Canadians who had received a seasonal flu shot in the fall of 2008 were 1.4 to 2.5 times more likely to get an H1N1 infection requiring medical attention, compared with those who didn't get the seasonal shot."https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2016/04/study-prior-year-vaccination-cut-flu-vaccine-effects-2014-15
anon99999
Japanese propaganda channel, sorry I mean news channel talks various reports about the highest number of cases in Japan today, very worrying (but 100% not surprising ) increase in variants nation wide and so on and then goes on with reports of the wonderful Olympics, athletes fighting to show success over the virus in their new uniforms and more dribble.
Like Koike’s statements, it is enough to make one want to puke.
Whatsnext
When you recover from a cold and you take care of your body and keep healthy your body learns immunity. I'm not talking about picking rabid dogs. That's not even a good comparison Rex.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@False: You are correct. And don't worry about the down votes. I get tons of down votes and there are no comments after mine, which I find intriguing.
Deaths are very low and hospitals have lots of space.