Tokyo reports 593 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,670

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 593 new coronavirus cases, up 251 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 602.3.
People in their 20s (169 cases), their 30s (129) and their 40s (107) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 481, down 10 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,670. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (198), Chiba (138), Saitama (137), Osaka (136), Okinawa (62), Aichi (52), Fukuoka (43), Hyogo (34), Hokkaido (34) and Tochigi (25).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 22.
Antiquesaving
And back up again!
Jim
Here we go again - this is 117 more than prior week.
Just for easy reference for folks - this is highest number in past six weeks running
25 May - 542
1 Jun - 471
8 Jun - 369
15 Jun - 337
22 Jun - 435
29 Jun - 476
6 Jul - 593
Guess no option but for them to extend the current Manbo/Quasi SOE - as they cannot revert to full on emergency - bad optics during Olympic time in front of World media even if their own criteria of stage 4 parameters are exceeded on multiple fronts
Such a farce and we have our PM still claiming that people lives are number one priority - really????
Tell_me_bout_it
I guess the goverment were expecting the cases to magically drop by the Olympics. Absolutely shambolic
Some dude
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up six from Monday, health officials said.
Let’s see how this gets spun.
klausdorth
But, but, didn't some people say it wasn't that serious with the massive vaccination efforts, that there was a light at the end of the tunnel?
Looks like something doesn't add up. Besides, once again waiting for the numbers of tests performed.
Akula
Here come the conspiracy theorists who will try and claim that these numbers are falsified.
593 is not a great number but it is not as bad as it was, and the vaccination program is in full swing. Patience my friends.
theResident
@klausdorf: There is light at the end of the tunnel. Because there IS a massive vaccination effort going on. Fact. However bad you think todays news is.
Bob Fosse
Not as bad as it was, when exactly?
klausdorth
The Resident
look at the numbers, look at the promises made ..... and what has been achieved?
The amount of inoculations is declining ... slowly but steadily.
Even Government people confess that there is not enough Pfizer (maybe Moderna the same) vaccine.
Think about it, why are or will the vaccination centers be closed? So far, less than 20 percent of the Japanese population have been fully (twice) vaccinated. Contrary to what other "industrialized nations" have achieved. Don't expect too much, but I agree, every little step they make will be in the right direction.
klausdorth
Just to base my comment on facts, please continue to check here:
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=JPN~DEU
anon99999
The numbers keep going up week by week and soon, if not already are or will be be at the parameters of needing a full SOE. But the government are way past following any medical expert advice. Thus this is not going to happen until the Olympics are over and the VIPS. and guests and officials have flown home after enjoying watching the games (free of the pesky public) and their numerous banquets. The government are way past following any medical expert advice. As for the less important Paralympics, if the numbers do keep going up, especially into the thousand, they may be sacrificed after the main event. If things do get like that it would not be safe for them with their greater vulnerabilities to come here anyhow.
Bob Fosse
If the Paralympics is cancelled and not the Olympics, heads should roll.
noriahojanen
The nationwide hospitalisation number has continued to decline, which is a several week-long unbroken streak though unfortunately and ironically Tokyo is taking a different path.
The phenomenon of fewer serious patients seems to become more patterned, perhaps more welcomed, seen in other countries of high vaccination. For instance, yesterday the US reported 20,000+ new cases, but only 80+ deaths; the UK, 27,100 cases, only 9 deaths. Thanks to vax?
While it depends on how you interpret the end of the tunnel, the global consensus is being made for "living with covid" (with vax and medication). Several vax advanced countries are dropping daily reports.
theResident
I agree - we will probably go back into a SOE post Olympics. What should I do about it? Come here and rant every day? Produce reams of data day after day. Life has to go on.
The Government have not and will not change their stance. Nobody is going to riot - There won't be any outpouring of anger during the Olympic Games and I expect that most of us, if we choose not to, won't even notice they are going on bar extra traffic on the roads.
Sven Asai
Before the victory over the virus celebration it needs to cancel the victory over the virus celebration. Sounds a bit paradox, but isn’t at all.
Antiquesaving
Why because it and infection rates bother those here that are trying to convince the rest of us that can actually use logic and think they are not important?
Sorry but facts are facts, low testing get low cases
WilliB
klausdorth
Plenty of experts (including nobel prize winners) point out that "vaccinations" are not the only option.
theResident
Low testing is the policy of Japan. Deal with it...Move on. I don't disagree with you - just don't see what you are trying to achieve by typing off reams of data every day.
Surely you have something better to do.
Antiquesaving
Really wait until people start experiencing the problems that the government has kept real quite about. Like adding a extra ¥1,000 yen to the cost of using the Shuto expressway bring it to over ¥1,900 one time just during the Olympics.
There are a whole lot more just like this and people of Tokyo are going to find unusual traffic, higher prices in store especially food to offset these cost.
klausdorth
WilliB,
thanks, but how about some facts, some data that shows this?
If it's just based on hear-say, or something like Sweden attempted to do .... they failed and even confessed that they failed with their herd-immunity attempt.
Antiquesaving
Yes now look at their ages, they may have once been top of the profession but now they barely know how to use a smartphone and don't understand present technology and the advances made or they have conflict of interest like the former Pfizer VP that is now a major partner in a rival Vaccine/drug maker, or the Japanese professor that is selling his anti vaxxer books for adults and children.
Sal Affist
Two thirds are people under 50. They will survive. It's the two hundred who are 50+ that I worry about. There are bound to be some fatalities among them. Vaccinations for the young are ongoing. My daughter in university got her first jab today on the Mita campus. Eventually everyone who wants one will be able to get them.
Rocket Lees
"Not as bad as it was"? Please tell that to the families of people who are sick or have died.
wanderlust
We like looking at the nhk case map each evening; and guessing which results were delayed by rain or heavy snow, which were not sent due to a broken fax machine, which prefectures lost their excel file, and which areas increased their testing!
xamurai
Did all of them have severe symptoms or died?
Antiquesaving
I'm sure they probably will.
Now look up long haul covid!
Around 25% of covid cases end up with long term problems and this includes the young.
These effects can range from long term loss of smell and taste to constant pain in their limbs.
You can look this up but here is just one article on teens.
https://beta.ctvnews.ca/national/coronavirus/2021/6/27/1_5487808.html
Death isn't the only problem.
tooheysnew
thats what most of the people here do
you’ve finally got it
Bob Fosse
E-veeen-tua-liii.
Manuel!
Antiquesaving
long haul covid may seem like something that isn't a big deal but if you look at other "not a big deal" diseases
I got Mycoplasma pneumoniae in my 20s strong healthy it shouldn't have been a problem but the damage to my lungs was permanent and still a problem today. My brother had the measles not big deal we all got it, well he is deaf in one ear and has only partial hearing in the other. The measles vaccine was not available at the time but had it been he would today hear normally.
A simple vaccine can save so many from problems not just death.
Antiquesaving
Yesterday's national severe cases 491 - 22 deaths that leaves 469.
So we had 469 severe case after deaths.
Today we have 481 severe cases so that means we added 12 new cases to the severe category.
All we really have are deaths out pacing new severe cases but we are still adding more cases.
falseflagsteve
Nationwide severe cases fall again, like they gave everyday for a while. Deaths remain low and will remain low with the vaccine rollout.
Studying the data from other countries that have vaccinated more than Japan gives a reason to be cheerful. In those countries with life returning to normality we see greatly increased cases yet deaths and hospitalizations stay low. This shows us that the more we vaccinate the greater the protection of the vulnerable and we can ensure the health service is not under strain.
Covid may be around a long time, it can be manageable so that normal life can resume not just in Japan but worldwide.
Commodore Perry
High number of cases, low number of tests, high positivity rate.
The actual number of those infected is in the thousands. Stay off the trains and subways.
Antiquesaving
Tokyo: 593 cases up by 251, severe cases up by 6
Osaka 136 cases up by 58 servere cases up by 3.
As mentioned before when Tokyo sneezes the rest of the country catches a cold not long after.
gakinotsukai
Funny how now other countries pattern is useful to your demonstration but it was not when it came to infection waves.