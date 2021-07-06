Tokyo reports 593 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,670

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 593 new coronavirus cases, up 251 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 602.3.

People in their 20s (169 cases), their 30s (129) and their 40s (107) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 481, down 10 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,670. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (198), Chiba (138), Saitama (137), Osaka (136), Okinawa (62), Aichi (52), Fukuoka (43), Hyogo (34), Hokkaido (34) and Tochigi (25).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 22.

