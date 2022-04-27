Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 6,052 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,052 new coronavirus cases, up 1,004 from Tuesday and down 724 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,160), Okinawa (1,619), Gifu (624), Gunma (605), Mie (602), Fukushima (548), Oita (475), Kagawa (412), Ehime (348), Yamaguchi (251), Yamagata (237), Fukui (197), Kochi (188) and Shimane (171).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Not alarming at all...

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Open up the country fgs!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Stop posting these numbers. Japantoday! Sorry, but it’s over it’s been over!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"Japan government adviser to propose letting in tourists"

the headline of a newspaper today

OPEN THE BORDERSSSS

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo