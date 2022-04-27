Tokyo reports 6,052 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,052 new coronavirus cases, up 1,004 from Tuesday and down 724 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,160), Okinawa (1,619), Gifu (624), Gunma (605), Mie (602), Fukushima (548), Oita (475), Kagawa (412), Ehime (348), Yamaguchi (251), Yamagata (237), Fukui (197), Kochi (188) and Shimane (171).

