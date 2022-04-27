Tokyo reports 6,052 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,052 new coronavirus cases, up 1,004 from Tuesday and down 724 from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,160), Okinawa (1,619), Gifu (624), Gunma (605), Mie (602), Fukushima (548), Oita (475), Kagawa (412), Ehime (348), Yamaguchi (251), Yamagata (237), Fukui (197), Kochi (188) and Shimane (171).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Seigi
Not alarming at all...
dan
Open up the country fgs!
KetoCoffee
Stop posting these numbers. Japantoday! Sorry, but it’s over it’s been over!
David
"Japan government adviser to propose letting in tourists"
the headline of a newspaper today
OPEN THE BORDERSSSS