Tokyo reports 6,430 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,430 new coronavirus cases, up 2,897 from Tuesday and down 3,791 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 916, down 21 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,104), Hokkaido (1,224), Okinawa (913), Gifu (603), Kagawa (425), Fukushima (376), Okayama (374), Niigata (341), Mie (325), Ehime (318), Akita (286), Oita (255), Iwate (224), Yamaguchi (242) and Kochi (174).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

