Tokyo reports 6,430 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,430 new coronavirus cases, up 2,897 from Tuesday and down 3,791 from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 916, down 21 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,104), Hokkaido (1,224), Okinawa (913), Gifu (603), Kagawa (425), Fukushima (376), Okayama (374), Niigata (341), Mie (325), Ehime (318), Akita (286), Oita (255), Iwate (224), Yamaguchi (242) and Kochi (174).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
13 Comments
Login to comment
Akula
Numbers continuing to fall. Good to see. Where are our doom and gloom merchants now?
Steven Mccarthy
90% increase in the country of Tokyo since yesterday. Who would’ve thought a holiday weekend would give us artificially lower numbers ? Hopefully all that rain and snow yesterday wiped out a bunch of fake cherry blossoms. Too many people flouting basic common sense ways to mitigate this again. However, it is nice to see a minor decrease in Tokyo. That country is full of spoiled brats . As for Japan , in my area we had a dramatic increase. Doesn’t help knowing that omicron is the deadliest variant of Covid in Japan to date. Are people ever going to just do the right thing? We made it through 2 years with near zero restrictions. Got through Alpha and Delta with fewer deaths than omicron combined.
El Rata
Excellent, wen zero?
Michiel van Meeuwen
Reading Steven's comments every day is annoying and tiresome. Unfortunately you can't block or hide comments
The important thing are the numbers from last Wednesday. And those were higher. Meaning the cases are dropping, something that is a good thing
Kenchi
@steve
So if yesterday’s numbers were artificially low does that mean your 90% increase today is artificially high?
I gave you a thumbs up for the comedy of it btw
vaxatharian
They're scrounging around under the bed looking for reasons to be frightened. I'm sure they'll come up with something nightmarish. Even if these numbers aren't all the accurate, the downward trend is welcome.
Thomas Goodtime
So my understanding is that if you aren't rushing to be first to post every day, celebrating that in your mind the numbers have gone down, you're a doom and gloom merchant?
OK.
Stay safe all!
I like Steven's comments as they offer some balance to the bye bye covid/when zero monotony
stickman1760
Kenchi
”I gave you a thumbs up for the comedy of it”
brilliant! Made my day.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
I like Steven's comments as they offer some balance to the bye bye covid/when zero monotony
Agreed. Neighboring countries are undergoing rapidly rising cases of COVID.
Recommending caution is useful as well as mentioning that in Japan's case lockdowns would have been more constructive and beneficial to the populace than paying eateries to close at 8.
Rather than reposts of stories of maskless garden parties and how COVID is inconsequential to the posters and their friends and families powerful immune systems so all COVID precautions should be thrown out the window.
spinningplates
El RataToday 05:18 pm JST
Excellent, wen zero?
LOL! Never dude. There will never be a time when we have zero cases.
Patrick
If you are concerned or at risk, invest in N95s and limit your activities. “Normies” around the world are fatigued with the restrictions and barrage of statistics.
dan
Bored of it now .
falseflagsteve
Steven McCarthy
FFS factcheck - Omicron has not caused more deaths than those two variants combined. Maybe you are scared whilst 99.9% of others aren’t but why spread your irrational fear on a daily basis?The only people that support your views are conspiracy theorists.