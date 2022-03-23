Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 6,430 new coronavirus cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,430 new coronavirus cases, up 2,897 from Tuesday and down 3,791 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 916, down 21 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,104), Hokkaido (1,224), Okinawa (913), Gifu (603), Kagawa (425), Fukushima (376), Okayama (374), Niigata (341), Mie (325), Ehime (318), Akita (286), Oita (255), Iwate (224), Yamaguchi (242) and Kochi (174).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Numbers continuing to fall. Good to see. Where are our doom and gloom merchants now?

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

90% increase in the country of Tokyo since yesterday. Who would’ve thought a holiday weekend would give us artificially lower numbers ? Hopefully all that rain and snow yesterday wiped out a bunch of fake cherry blossoms. Too many people flouting basic common sense ways to mitigate this again. However, it is nice to see a minor decrease in Tokyo. That country is full of spoiled brats . As for Japan , in my area we had a dramatic increase. Doesn’t help knowing that omicron is the deadliest variant of Covid in Japan to date. Are people ever going to just do the right thing? We made it through 2 years with near zero restrictions. Got through Alpha and Delta with fewer deaths than omicron combined.

-2 ( +10 / -12 )

Excellent, wen zero?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Reading Steven's comments every day is annoying and tiresome. Unfortunately you can't block or hide comments

The important thing are the numbers from last Wednesday. And those were higher. Meaning the cases are dropping, something that is a good thing

-1 ( +7 / -8 )

@steve

So if yesterday’s numbers were artificially low does that mean your 90% increase today is artificially high?

I gave you a thumbs up for the comedy of it btw

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Where are our doom and gloom merchants now?

They're scrounging around under the bed looking for reasons to be frightened. I'm sure they'll come up with something nightmarish. Even if these numbers aren't all the accurate, the downward trend is welcome.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

So my understanding is that if you aren't rushing to be first to post every day, celebrating that in your mind the numbers have gone down, you're a doom and gloom merchant?

OK.

Stay safe all!

I like Steven's comments as they offer some balance to the bye bye covid/when zero monotony

0 ( +7 / -7 )

Kenchi

”I gave you a thumbs up for the comedy of it”

brilliant! Made my day.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

I like Steven's comments as they offer some balance to the bye bye covid/when zero monotony

Agreed. Neighboring countries are undergoing rapidly rising cases of COVID.

Recommending caution is useful as well as mentioning that in Japan's case lockdowns would have been more constructive and beneficial to the populace than paying eateries to close at 8.

Rather than reposts of stories of maskless garden parties and how COVID is inconsequential to the posters and their friends and families powerful immune systems so all COVID precautions should be thrown out the window.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

El RataToday 05:18 pm JST

Excellent, wen zero?

LOL! Never dude. There will never be a time when we have zero cases.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

If you are concerned or at risk, invest in N95s and limit your activities. “Normies” around the world are fatigued with the restrictions and barrage of statistics.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Bored of it now .

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Steven McCarthy

FFS factcheck - Omicron has not caused more deaths than those two variants combined. Maybe you are scared whilst 99.9% of others aren’t but why spread your irrational fear on a daily basis?The only people that support your views are conspiracy theorists.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo