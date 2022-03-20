Tokyo reports 6,502 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 6,502 new coronavirus cases, down 942 from Saturday and down 1,629 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,044 cases were in their 20s, 1,147 in their 30s and 1,054 in their 40s, while 996 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,284 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, up one from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,680), Hokkaido (1,519), Kyoto (761), Okinawa (677), Gunma (441), Fukushima (361), Nara (331), Kagawa (301), Toyama (259), Ishikawa (253), Ehime (216) and Yamaguchi (202.

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

