Tokyo reports 6,713 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 47,131

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 6,713 new coronavirus cases, down 63 from Wednesday and down 1,827 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 202, down 12 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 47,131. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,565), Hokkaido (3,132), Saitama (2,987), Kanagawa (2,783), Aichi (2,494), Fukuoka (2,494), Chiba (2,072), Hyogo (1,719), Okinawa (1,573), Hiroshima (1,131), Shizuoka (958), Kyoto (949), Ibaraki (867), Kagoshima (830), Okayama (708), Fukushima (693), Kumamoto (678), Nagano (675), Mie (537), Gunma (531), Miyagi (527), Saga (514), Miyazaki (511), Aomori (466), Shiga (462), Nagasaki (454), Oita (383), Iwate (373), Nara (361), Kagawa (360), Ishikawa (314), Akita (288), Wakayama (275), Ehime (273), Fukui (223), Yamaguchi (209), Yamagata (198) and Kochi (168).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.

