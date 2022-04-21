Tokyo reports 6,713 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 47,131

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 6,713 new coronavirus cases, down 63 from Wednesday and down 1,827 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 202, down 12 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 47,131. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,565), Hokkaido (3,132), Saitama (2,987), Kanagawa (2,783), Aichi (2,494), Fukuoka (2,494), Chiba (2,072), Hyogo (1,719), Okinawa (1,573), Hiroshima (1,131), Shizuoka (958), Kyoto (949), Ibaraki (867), Kagoshima (830), Okayama (708), Fukushima (693), Kumamoto (678), Nagano (675), Mie (537), Gunma (531), Miyagi (527), Saga (514), Miyazaki (511), Aomori (466), Shiga (462), Nagasaki (454), Oita (383), Iwate (373), Nara (361), Kagawa (360), Ishikawa (314), Akita (288), Wakayama (275), Ehime (273), Fukui (223), Yamaguchi (209), Yamagata (198) and Kochi (168).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
12 Comments
painkiller
The 7th wave continues.
Big numbers in Okinawa still.
Stonesode
Looking at nationwide infection rates - seems the aftershock of the 6th wave is petering out on a downward trajectory, having peaked a week ago. Same as in other countries... omicron explosion that fizzles out just as quickly.
falseflagsteve
painkiller
Need to stop being so stressed mate. This variant is weak, most vulnerable have been vaccinated or infected already and health authorities know better how to handle cases now.
Seigi
Not alarming at all. Imagine if these numbers are not reported anymore. The fact that it is being reported on a daily basis for the more than two years speaks a lot about how slow Japan can adapt to changes.
Akula
Not even really news anymore. Time to move on from corona.
Rain Man
Pretty regular numbers compared to most of the rest of the world. Only thing we don’t have is being able to get our friends and family in for regular visits - glad the gov is working on that soon.
Northernlife
15 people in Tokyo with severe symptoms that's pretty good.
Steven Mccarthy
Let’s add some basic scientific facts to the Qanon crowd who are once again stating patently false or misleading statements. In JAPAN, Omicron has been the deadliest variant of Covid so far . The simple truth that the naysaying anti everything as related to Covid is that the minority purposely neglect to mention or deny this , the country is and has been 80% vaccinated. So the vaccines are working exactly as advertised…. Minimizing people’s chances of developing a severe case. It’s common sense . And if you look around the world , it’s pretty much the same model . Get vaccinated, don’t get seriously ill. Anti vax …. Have a nice trip to the ICU. And there’s also these other patently false statements about restrictions…. They must not have lived in Japan during the entire pandemic. We have never had any draconian restrictions or locked down . So whatever this “open up” and “time to move on “ the minority keeps whining about is a joke …. A very old fact free joke … there’s nothing good about anyone on a ventilator for any reason , but in particular…. Omicron… influenza has been nearly non existent during the pandemic because people are finally cleaning their hands properly and more frequently…. As well as common touch areas …. Doorknobs and so on ….
Stonesode
Steven
None of the comments here are anti vax or saying that restrictions should be thrown out of the window, your argument is a strawman. At the very worst some people have implied that they probably want things to open up a bit faster than it is probably going to/should do.
Almost all the comments thus far are just saying thay where japan is at now is about par for the course with what every other country further along in the development of the virus have experienced.
gakinotsukai
it's just because you don't know the history of some here
falseflagsteve
Looking forward to the foreigners being allowed in again so I can see my mates, who will help boost the economy. They Yen is very low at present, great opportunity for the government to do the right thing.
Perhaps before that the government could do another Go To to help boost the economy and help tourists regions. I would partake and help areas that have suffered because of Covid
Rain Man
@falseflagsteve
Right on - big boosts coming for the tourism industry soon I’m hoping, and party time with the lads.