Tokyo reports 6,768 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 6,768 new coronavirus cases, down 1,772 from Thursday and down 1,344 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,364 cases were in their 20s, 1,334 in their 30s and 1,113 in their 40s, while 826 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,015 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 20, down one from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,605), Hyogo (2,287), Okinawa (1,530), Nagano (830), Okayama (739), Gifu (636), Miyazaki (635), Mie (631), Kagoshima (628), Fukushima (595), Gunma (478), Oita (421), Ehime (330), Iwate (302), Yamaguchi (249), Yamagata (215)

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

