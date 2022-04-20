Tokyo reports 6,776 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 47,899

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,776 new coronavirus cases, up 1,193 from Tuesday and down 1,477 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 214, up one from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 47,899. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,935), Hokkaido (3,058), Kanagawa (2,733), Saitama (2,727), Aichi (2,638), Fukuoka (2,415), Hyogo (1,929), Chiba (1,860), Okinawa (1,581), Kyoto (1,112), Hiroshima (1,091), Shizuoka (1,018), Kagoshima (806), Kumamoto (777), Tochigi (766), Okayama (735), Miyagi (734), Nagano (723), Fukushima (657), Mie (637), Niigata (621), Nagasaki (575), Gifu (574), Miyazaki (570), Saga (569), Ibaraki (561), Gunma (541), Kagawa (405), Aomori (375), Nara (370), Shiga (344), Iwate (341), Ishikawa (336), Wakayama (311), Ehime (301), Akita (289), Yamagata (287), Yamaguchi (265), Fukui (213) and Shimane (186).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 49.





