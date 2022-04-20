Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 6,776 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 47,899

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 6,776 new coronavirus cases, up 1,193 from Tuesday and down 1,477 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 214, up one from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 47,899. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,935), Hokkaido (3,058), Kanagawa (2,733), Saitama (2,727), Aichi (2,638), Fukuoka (2,415), Hyogo (1,929), Chiba (1,860), Okinawa (1,581), Kyoto (1,112), Hiroshima (1,091), Shizuoka (1,018), Kagoshima (806), Kumamoto (777), Tochigi (766), Okayama (735), Miyagi (734), Nagano (723), Fukushima (657), Mie (637), Niigata (621), Nagasaki (575), Gifu (574), Miyazaki (570), Saga (569), Ibaraki (561), Gunma (541), Kagawa (405), Aomori (375), Nara (370), Shiga (344), Iwate (341), Ishikawa (336), Wakayama (311), Ehime (301), Akita (289), Yamagata (287), Yamaguchi (265), Fukui (213) and Shimane (186).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 49.


So, very few in critical condition. That's that main story.

Okinawa numbers are extremely high still!

Up again!!!

So, very few in critical condition. That's that main story.

that's the main narrative now since the "Japan model has beaten the coronavirus" is outdated.

painkillerApr. 20 08:20 pm JST

Okinawa numbers are extremely high still!

For good reason, by far the lowest number of 3rd (booster) vaccination shots in all Japan, only 36.6 % of its population.

https://vdata.nikkei.com/newsgraphics/coronavirus-japan-vaccine-status/

