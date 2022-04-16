Tokyo reports 6,797 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 6,797 new coronavirus cases, up 29 from Friday and down 1,305 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,397 cases were in their 20s, 1,286 in their 30s and 1,095 in their 40s, while 804 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,098 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 17, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 222, down eight from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,439), Shizuoka (757), Gifu (618), Okayama (609), Fukushima (556), Gunma (514), Kagawa (427), Nara (414), Iwate (357), Ishikawa (325), Oita (320), Ehime (275), Fukui (225), Yamaguchi (207) and Yamagata (192).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

