Tokyo reports 6,797 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 6,797 new coronavirus cases, up 29 from Friday and down 1,305 from last Saturday.
By age group, 1,397 cases were in their 20s, 1,286 in their 30s and 1,095 in their 40s, while 804 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,098 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 17, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 222, down eight from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,439), Shizuoka (757), Gifu (618), Okayama (609), Fukushima (556), Gunma (514), Kagawa (427), Nara (414), Iwate (357), Ishikawa (325), Oita (320), Ehime (275), Fukui (225), Yamaguchi (207) and Yamagata (192).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
Login to comment
Steven Mccarthy
It’s OVER! Open everything up that’s been forced to close . End ALL border restrictions except for Australians… stop the insane madness of testing too. No test means no case ! Cancel the “3 C’s.” Pack those trains , malls , bars , restaurants, all public settings! Get “go to” restarted right now. End all that corporate welfare and let those floundering businesses flourish once again . Toss those masks away . That was the most egregious of all these draconian restrictions we’ve had to deal with . The jgov has mistaken us for Shanghai for far too long . Send back or donate all those vaccines . What could possibly go wrong.
Rob Nads
The sad thing, McCarthy, is that what you intend as sarcasm is the only logical way forward in the longer term.
Steven Mccarthy
That’s not sarcasm Roberta ! I say let’s go for it ! Then no one can continue to whine about non existent restrictions as if they did actually exist.
Rain Man
Setting the path back to total normality just like the rest of the world, great to see. There have been some closed door meetings surrounding tourism too, so hopefully Japan will kick it up another notch soon and open up for tourists as well as workers and students. Life returning to normal is inevitable and it’s sad to see some people preferring restrictions forever.