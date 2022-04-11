Tokyo reports 6,922 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 6,922 new coronavirus cases, up 2,360 from Monday and up 46 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 1,313 cases were in their 20s, 1,275 in their 30s and 1,111 in their 40s, while 882 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,212 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 27, one down from Monday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (2,279), Hokkaido (1,905), Hyogo (1,826), Okinawa (1,509), Ibaraki (949), Hiroshima (908), Kumamoto (855), Gifu (842), Kyoto (732), Kagoshima (729), Nagano (697), Miyagi (609), Gunma (593), Miyazaki (571), Okayama (566), Fukushima (539), Niigata (517), Mie (506), Oita (496), Ehime (449), Akiya (445), Kagawa (402), Nara (346), Yamaguchi (322), Iwate (293), Yamagata (235), Fukui (217), Kochi (184) an Ishikawa (175).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
8 Comments
Login to comment
Wakarimasen
Need to follow the Shanghai route and properly shut the whole place down. This level of infection is unacceptable. also completely close the borders.
stickman1760
Wakarimasen I’m sorry you wakarimasen. That is just not gonna happen for a virus from which the vast majority of people recover if they get if. Young kids, 95 year old people like the Queen recover quickly. No way we can shut an entire economy down over this. Sorry to disappoint you.
Jordi Puentealto
Let’s face it. Like flu, covid is to stay in one form or the other. It will never disappear.
Northernlife
Numbers up as predicted just after hanami and school holidays.
Wakarimasen you need to find an uninhabited island and go enjoy yourself.
Vlad III
Who cares! Numbers mean nothing! Still using the fake PCR test! To funny!
didou
I believe wakarimasen is sarcastic
Ashley Shiba
The COVID is real, the school I work in there was an outbreak 3 weeks ago and let me tell you none of the teachers and or students who caught were and or are fat and some fell really hard and yes they were vaccinated.
For those who say the vaccination is not working, well, the scientists never declared it was a full-on prevention but it was prevention to keep you out of the hospitals and so that if you did get it only a flu like symptom. I am not a fan of pumping in all these vaccines into or bodies in such a short time and for that reason I have not received my third shot. Probably, I will go and get my third shot next month, nearly 10 months after my 2nd shot and that will be my last and I am only doing it because that is the only way I can return from my travels without quarantining.
My country has removed the facemask requirement, however, on my travels I do plan to wear my mask to keep myself safe and the people I know are still wearing their masks and so I am blessed that I can meet up with them and feel comfortable.
Jtsnose
People in Japan should be adhering to Covid Safety precautions,
https://corona.go.jp/en/
日本語
https://corona.go.jp/