Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 6,922 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 6,922 new coronavirus cases, up 2,360 from Monday and up 46 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,313 cases were in their 20s, 1,275 in their 30s and 1,111 in their 40s, while 882 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,212 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 27, one down from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (2,279), Hokkaido (1,905), Hyogo (1,826), Okinawa (1,509), Ibaraki (949), Hiroshima (908), Kumamoto (855), Gifu (842), Kyoto (732), Kagoshima (729), Nagano (697), Miyagi (609), Gunma (593), Miyazaki (571), Okayama (566), Fukushima (539), Niigata (517), Mie (506), Oita (496), Ehime (449), Akiya (445), Kagawa (402), Nara (346), Yamaguchi (322), Iwate (293), Yamagata (235), Fukui (217), Kochi (184) an Ishikawa (175).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Need to follow the Shanghai route and properly shut the whole place down. This level of infection is unacceptable. also completely close the borders.

-13 ( +2 / -15 )

Wakarimasen I’m sorry you wakarimasen. That is just not gonna happen for a virus from which the vast majority of people recover if they get if. Young kids, 95 year old people like the Queen recover quickly. No way we can shut an entire economy down over this. Sorry to disappoint you.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Let’s face it. Like flu, covid is to stay in one form or the other. It will never disappear.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Numbers up as predicted just after hanami and school holidays.

Wakarimasen you need to find an uninhabited island and go enjoy yourself.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Who cares! Numbers mean nothing! Still using the fake PCR test! To funny!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I believe wakarimasen is sarcastic

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The COVID is real, the school I work in there was an outbreak 3 weeks ago and let me tell you none of the teachers and or students who caught were and or are fat and some fell really hard and yes they were vaccinated.

For those who say the vaccination is not working, well, the scientists never declared it was a full-on prevention but it was prevention to keep you out of the hospitals and so that if you did get it only a flu like symptom. I am not a fan of pumping in all these vaccines into or bodies in such a short time and for that reason I have not received my third shot. Probably, I will go and get my third shot next month, nearly 10 months after my 2nd shot and that will be my last and I am only doing it because that is the only way I can return from my travels without quarantining.

My country has removed the facemask requirement, however, on my travels I do plan to wear my mask to keep myself safe and the people I know are still wearing their masks and so I am blessed that I can meet up with them and feel comfortable.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

People in Japan should be adhering to Covid Safety precautions,

https://corona.go.jp/en/

日本語

https://corona.go.jp/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo