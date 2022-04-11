Tokyo reports 6,922 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 6,922 new coronavirus cases, up 2,360 from Monday and up 46 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,313 cases were in their 20s, 1,275 in their 30s and 1,111 in their 40s, while 882 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,212 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 27, one down from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (2,279), Hokkaido (1,905), Hyogo (1,826), Okinawa (1,509), Ibaraki (949), Hiroshima (908), Kumamoto (855), Gifu (842), Kyoto (732), Kagoshima (729), Nagano (697), Miyagi (609), Gunma (593), Miyazaki (571), Okayama (566), Fukushima (539), Niigata (517), Mie (506), Oita (496), Ehime (449), Akiya (445), Kagawa (402), Nara (346), Yamaguchi (322), Iwate (293), Yamagata (235), Fukui (217), Kochi (184) an Ishikawa (175).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

