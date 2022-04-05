Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 6,968 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 6,968 new coronavirus cases, up 2,584 from Monday and down 878 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,525 cases were in their 20s, 1,298 in their 30s and 1,126 in their 40s, while 864 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,083 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, up one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,965), Hokkaido (1,589), Okinawa (1,209), Kagoshima (722), Kyoto (702), Gunma (579), Miyazaki (446), Oita (445), Okayama (418), Ehime (386), Kagawa (362), Iwate (253 and Yamagata (191).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

