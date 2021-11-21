Tokyo reports 6 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported six new coronavirus cases, down 14 from Sunday and one down from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 63, up one from Sunday.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Fiddlers
Off to the pub to celebrate. Well done Japan.
nonu6976
too cold and wet in Tokyo to head to the pub unfortunately.
noriahojanen
Here comes a Happy Monday Dip! :)
Simian Lane
hey Can we give flu victims some love then ?? Or people on waiting lists to get seen ? Seems a waste to focus on a disease that takes 6 in day …
CommodoreFlag
Amazing. While other countries are once again implementing restrictions, Japan has shown that there's a way out of this dark cloud without having to resort to authoritarian measures.
The approach here encouraged individual responsibility and the government have been vindicated in pursuing this measure. Even in other countries which fared only slightly better (i.e., Taiwan and South Korea), a heavy handed restrictive response was taken.
I know where I would rather live - that's here in Japan.
GenHXZ
The comedy continues.