Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 60 new coronavirus cases, down 22 from Saturday and 101 down from last Sunday, and the lowest daily figure so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 67, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 483, down 18 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


Soon it will be 0 or even less.

It looks so good and I really hope those numbers are NOT "fake news"!!

Maybe, but only maybe we all can enjoy the winter vacation?

Still surprised that positive cases in our area a still the same or even more than a couple of weeks ago.

This despite a pretty high and fast vaccination rate!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Nation wide numbers also need to down. I also hope this is real numbers. Please do something for international travel entry plans.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Ok ok Zin Mg Mg Zaw…Us legal residents still have to quarantine for 10 days minimum. I get your frustration, but wait in line buddy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Today felt like a pre-Covid weekend. Still saw 100% mask wearing indoors but it just felt different in other ways. Stores were packed and people looked way more relaxed and confident. Great to see the retailers finally getting a bump.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So can we stop wearing face nappies already?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

