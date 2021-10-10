Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 60 new coronavirus cases, down 22 from Saturday and 101 down from last Sunday, and the lowest daily figure so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 67, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 483, down 18 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

