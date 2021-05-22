Tokyo reports 602 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,038

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 602 new coronavirus cases, down 47 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 650.
People in their 20s (182 cases) and their 30s (110) accounted for the highest numbers, while 90 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,303, up nine from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,037. Hokkaido had the most cases with 658, followed by Aichi (616), Tokyo, Osaka (406), Fukuoka (310), Kanagawa (269), Okinawa (231), Hyogo (229), Saitama (181), Hiroshima (168), Chiba (126), Okayama (105), Kyoto (96), Shizuoka (87), Gifu (82), Kumamoto (68), Gunma (56), Ishikawa (55), Ibaraki (49), Nagano (48), Shiga (43) and Nara (39).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 84.
31 Comments
Eisenach
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday
Good news! Well done health care workers.
Reckless
Just went to the mall in Yokohama today. The trains were literally packed. Everyone wearing masks. We are getting through this.
falseflagsteve
Excellent news. Cases fall and severe cases too, well done everyone.Taking precautions is enough to handle Covid. Lockdowns etc are not needed at all as this evidence shows.
As numbers fall we can begin to live life as normal. With the much anticipated Olympics to begin soon, let’s see that as the start of our exit from Covid and get life back on track.
Antiquesaving
Tokyo still hasn't released the total tested yesterday.
So today 602 now if like past days they cannot trace where about 80% got the virus that means there are at least 480 more cases out there that haven't been found or been tested.
Logic is these people caught the virus from someone if they didn't find that person then they are still out there spreading the virus to others.
Jimizo
Did you miss the part mentioning that hospitalizations hit a record high nationwide?
I don’t see that as excellent news.
Antiquesaving
What sounds wrong here? So the Nation is up but Tokyo the most populous, densely packed city is somehow down?
Yeah that make for strange logic or strange numbers collecting.
falseflagsteve
Antiquesaving
The numbers are falling, the reported cases show that. Combined with the assurances of a safe Olympics the time is now, to look forward to a more positive life. I know some are still afraid there may be a disaster such as happened in Europe and in India now, however Covid is being controlled well in Japan. The worst is over for the world, we learn more about the virus daily and are better able to handle new problems
Starbucks
Does the government actually believe that they're people are stupid enough to believe in the numbers that are being released. Well apart from a few people anyway.
Hollytree
'The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday
Good news! '
Probably means the poor souls died.
Antiquesaving
Another one that doesn't look at the number of tests or the end of the article.
The number of severe cases are at an all-time high nationwide and cases are not falling nationwide.
Just the the artificial low numbers for Tokyo and once we see how few tests Tokyo did we will know why again.
You never question why suddenly testing drops every weekend the right back up on Monday?
I know you are going to say anything to save your Olympics but at least try and pretend you can see facts.
Bjorn Tomention
The whole thing is un truths , smoke n mirrors !
Pukey2
Jimizo:
It's excellent news when it doesn't affect you personally.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Totally agree with Pukey2Today. Some people just do not understand nor get it.
Pukey2Today 05:43 pm JST
Jimizo:
It's excellent news when it doesn't affect you personally.
Wick's pencil
I don't know but I bet the government believes that they're people stupid enough to believe the official numbers are fake.
Reckless
The government is probably incredulous that people keep voting them into office, so yes they probably believe the people are stupid.
hatsufred
The number of cases with severe symptoms is 1 ,303 - let’s celebrate ER why ! I don’t think so
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Tottori had three today.
Akula
Although there are many here disputing the accuracy of the numbers, active cases have fallen again today, by almost 2000. We've seen the peak ladies and gentlemen, and things will get better from here.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Fabulous. Bring on the Olympics. The earlier the entourages come in the better we will all be.
irreconcilable
Everything is under control. We are winning the war in Tokyo.
falseflagsteve
Osaka numbers also dropping fast which indicates that the problem in the cities is not only being contained but beaten. Wonderful news for all! By taking simple precautions we have seen the situation improve greatly and soon things will be back to normal.
Some will claim higher numbers are fudged or concealed by the government, yet we find no credible evidence of this occurring.
Raw Beer
Many have trouble accepting that things are improving, based on your down votes. They might have to get up and get on with life...
ClippetyClop
What is the city that is planning to soon hold the Olympics doing right that Hokkaido is not?
cleo
Is the drop due to people getting better, or dying?
Yes. Yes, indubitably, they do believe that. Unfortunately in far too many cases they’re right, after all they do keep getting voted in.
Northernlife
Lives for Olympics things aren't looking too good...
Objective
ClippetyClopToday 08:36 pm JST
What is the city that is planning to soon hold the Olympics doing right that Hokkaido is not?
The Olympics are in Hokkaido too, you know.
ClippetyClop
Fair point well made, I stand amended.
But why are the numbers shooting up in Hokkaido (and Okinawa) but not in Tokyo? It's being blamed on Tokyo folks visiting during GW, but that doesn't stand up to scrutiny because other areas (such as mine) that were full of Kanto folks haven't had the same leaps, as hasn't Tokyo itself.
Are the people of Hokkaido & Okinawa behaving differently to those in Tokyo?
Antiquesaving
As I predicted yesterday's total tests in Tokyo are in and as I said it would be just around 6,000 and there were 602 positive
The day before 8,430 tested and 843 positive.
Amazing always around 10% positive no matter the number of tests.
So today he have 650 positive so tomorrow when they post the number of tests it will be between 6,000 and 7,000.
Clearly playing with how many are tested us how they are lowering the numbers.
And for those that claim it is just because fewer people are sick so fewer need to be tested.
Does covid take the weekends off?
Because suddenly every weekend the testing numbers drop by nearly half of those in mid week.
If you cannot see that then you are willingly avoiding it.
Antiquesaving
I don't they are accurate.
10% positive no matter how many are tested.
It is amazing how 8,000 tested gets 800 positive
7,0000 tested get 700 positive
And yesterday 6,000 tested got 600 positive.
See any pattern yet.
The only reason the number of positive drops is because the number of tests drop.
And because the covid virus is so tired from his week he will as usual take the weekend off and testing will drop even more and again 10% of the few tests will come back positive.
Amazing!
falseflagsteve
Antiquesaving
Can you provide any evidence to back up your claim of case number by manipulation please?
Jind
At this point, do any fake and manipulated numbers matters?
As long as number of tested are not reported, politicians are playing with people's lives.