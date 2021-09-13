Tokyo reports 611 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,171

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 611 new coronavirus cases, down 456 from Sunday and 357 down from last Monday. It is the 22nd straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,333.

People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (115) accounted for the highest numbers, while 115 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 225, down five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,975, down 35 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,171. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (554), Kanagawa (529), Osaka (452), Chiba (294), Saitama (251), Hyogo (191), Fukuoka (158), Okinawa (140), Ibaraki (114), Kyoto (99), Shizuoka (60), Hiroshima (55), Hokkaido (55) and Gifu (44).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.





