Tokyo reports 611 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,171

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 611 new coronavirus cases, down 456 from Sunday and 357 down from last Monday. It is the 22nd straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,333.
People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (115) accounted for the highest numbers, while 115 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 225, down five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,975, down 35 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,171. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (554), Kanagawa (529), Osaka (452), Chiba (294), Saitama (251), Hyogo (191), Fukuoka (158), Okinawa (140), Ibaraki (114), Kyoto (99), Shizuoka (60), Hiroshima (55), Hokkaido (55) and Gifu (44).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.
Fiddlers
It's really time now to open the pubs !
Jimizo
More encouraging news.
Get vaccinated when you can.
theResident
Just good news. Nothing to add.
Akula
Some very low numbers around the country. A lot of prefectures in single figures for new cases. This is good news, but it is a bit puzzling how infections rocketed up and then seem to have fallen away again so quickly.
Reckless
Wow! Dropping like a rock.
GdTokyo
Hopeful news IF it is accompanies by a lower positivity rate. Otherwise, it is false hope.
snowymountainhell
Agreed. Encouraging news for many.
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers, normality resumes soon and those afraid of Covid can feel safe going out and socializing again.
Wobot
You need to check what else could have caused it like if there were some big events or the vaccination program had been started or not. I recommend looking at other countries that have had sudden spikes like this and see what was going on in the time before it (events, vaccinations underway or not). Mongolia, Vietnam, Myanmar had very big spikes, easy to see. Palestine vs Israel is an interesting one too
ian
Me neither
FtGuy2017
The external link provided in the article is giving a good view of the situation in Japan regarding the covid19 :
total of positives cases detected as September 8th: 1,550,725
the break down is as follow,
under 10: 0 death(s) , 0 serious
10s : 1 death(s) (0.00006% of all detected cases), 1 serious
20s: 17 death(s) (0.0001% of all detected cases) , 0 serious
30s: 46 death(s) (0.0029% of all detected cases) , 4 serious
40s: 159 death(s) (0.0102% of all detected cases) , 45 serious
50s: 413 death(s) (0.0266% of all detected cases), 118 serious
60s: 1097 death(s) (0.0707% of all detected cases), 123 serious
70s: 3202 death(s) (0.2064% of all detected cases), 167 serious
80+: 8674 death(s) (0.5593% of all detected cases), 88 serious
Wakarimasen
Success.
Kenchi
something tells me they will never “feel” safe
Jimizo
There are hysterical types on both sides of this. Some were predicting bodies on the streets and others are having meltdowns over vaccinations.
Get vaccinated. Wear a mask when in places with others. Don’t pull it down to eat sweets on the train like some here have talked about. Basic hygiene stuff.
Also, don’t spout off narratives without evidence to back up claims. This is about as useful as talking about your travels.
In short, adult stuff.
falseflagsteve
Kenchi
Good points, but I do have faith in humanity, though I expect a minority will still be hiding and having number crunching theories for quite a while yet.
lucabrasi
Jimizo nails it in one simple post….
joffy
The Olympic variant never materialized and Japan never saw the explosion of new cases that so many on here predicted. Mind you, they are quite silent these days. Unless they are talking about lack of testing or some intangible thing called long covid.
klausdorth
First skyrocketing, now very low numbers. Hope it will continue with those low counts - not the ones of the PCR tests, of course!
theResident
@joffy - They WILL be back by Wednesday or Thursday, when we will, naturally have higher numbers than today.
GenHXZ
If the rest of the world copied Japan's methods, we'd be over this inconvienent thing in no time!
Fuzzy
To be fair, people being refused hospital treatment and dying in their homes... kinda the same thing.
FtGuy2017
I put the death by age in a chart, if that could give, a better "picture"
https://ibb.co/zb30S91
Sanjinosebleed
Most Japanese people and residents of Japan probably already have NATURAL immunity! There haven’t been lockdowns or hysteria there like in Australia and NZ so a large percentage of the population have most likely already developed natural immunity which is the reason behind the dropping numbers!…
Party on!
Jimizo
Depends on which country you are talking about.
As fuzzy posted, there have been ill people in need of care turned away from hospitals in Japan.
This is disgraceful. I’m sure you remember the young woman who lost her baby.
I think it’s a bit tasteless and childish to be partying like ‘it’s 1999’ at this moment in time. Even our posters regaling us with questionable stories about their drinking, eating and travel habits pay lip service to being sensible.
Hopefully we are looking at partying again soon enough.
Probably best not to do it now.
tooheysnew
I’m still waiting for one of the many people who were predicting a superspreader to admit they were wrong.
Thomas Goodtime
Wow. Low testing numbers! I'm incredibly shocked.
Bob Fosse
It shouldn’t have to be said but thank you Jimizo for saying it.
Ashley Shiba
The testing numbers are low and so your positive cases are low.
Watch the NHK news and where doctors are making 40 house calls after working at their hospital jobs because there are not enough hospital beds. They show people deathly ill on oxygen tanks and the doctors changing them out, families begging for hospital beds for their loved ones and these loved ones all under the age of 40.
It is great news that 50 percent of the population is vaccinated but those people are mainly over the 50 year mark.
Testing for COVID will not go back up until after the election and let us pray, because I cannot see how Japan is escaping this pandemic when you got a place like Guam that is 80 percent vaccinated and they are having an outbreak, daily. The difference between Guam and Japan they provide drive through unlimited free testing, daily, where Japan is not.
syzyguy
israel had about 4 months of calm once 50% of their population was vaccinated and then it fell apart. they were fortunate to be able to time their boosters before the flu season hits.
i'm not saying japan will follow the same trajectory but it is another data point in the transitory effectiveness of the vaccines.
Foreigner In Tokyo
That requires acceptance of a narrative in direct contradiction to the willful ignorance that is rearing its head. Asking people to watch reports from actual GPs or NPs dealing with the pandemic would also force some to accept a very humanizing face of the disease, something they can wholly ignore by simply looking at numbers each day and declaring victory.
Unfortunately you have the health of these sick people and others who may be infected being counterbalanced with the "need" to get drunk at bars. Part of this is on the government because it has created these ridiculous, useless SOE criteria. Somehow commuting on a train with thousands for two hours is far less risky than going to a bar after work. Give me a break.
Also enough with the virtue signaling that goes on daily. Religiously posting that people should "get vaccinated" is really just a shallow way to substitute actual effort. Everyone with a brain already knows about the vaccines. The issue isn't nagging people to get them, it's getting the government to supply them. People compelled to do this should redirect their comments to the LDP.
Raw Beer
Yeah, Israel observed a nice decrease in cases after they started their aggressive vaccination campaign. BUT, nearby Jordan observed an almost identical decrease in cases with an about 5x lower vaccination. And now, cases have flared up again in Israel, but not in Jordan.
So its not clear why cases have gone down in Israel, Jordan, and Japan. Vaccinations probably played some role, but there is much more to this. Perhaps just the natural cycle of the virus...
Flute
@tooheysnew
Why should they since they were not wrong ? Missed the eyplosion of cases recently in Japan ? For the rest of the world, did not check so not know.
After yes seems we avoided tke olympic variant.
snowymountainhell
Okay… “There’s was no one ‘superspreader’ event!” - There. You can finally STOP bringing that up DAILY. Happy, now? So, please just stop.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Well let's see: Jordan was less efficient at vaccinations which logically meant it took longer for people to get their immunity. Isreal was much faster, which meant a vast number of people had their immunity near-simultaneously and early at that. Months have now passed and the latter is finding the vaccines are less effective thus requiring a booster shot. As for why Jordan had a quick decline in cases before, might it not be due to mitigation efforts from the government or people being more careful with their activities?
People in Jordan have longer to go before their immunity starts to wane, thus no big spike now. It sounds like the masses in Israel have been going about life as per normal, unaware of the decline in resistance, and thus the spike in cases there. I'm sure experts are already researching this kind of hypothesis.
Personally I am very concerned with how Japan will manage. You look at the incompetence with the current vaccination supply and distribution, and there is zero indication the same problems will not occur again. Beyond that, what of people who refuse to get boosters either because they aren't convinced they need them or because they had terrible side effects from their initial injections? This group will all be more likely to get sick.
Numan
How many tests allowed?
tamanegi
That's good news especially for Tokyo but let's be vigilant and follow Governor Koike's directions. Wash your hands, wear a mask, avoid crowded places and continue to stay home!
falseflagsteve
Japan has done well without lockdowns and draconian laws used in the West which failed to work. My life has remained almost the same throughout. Some pa,ces closed has been an inconvenience but traveling has been wonderful. Amazing hotel deals to be had to present, I’m taking advantage and enjoying the absence of tourists while at the same time helping the local businesses.
I would suggest everyone do their best, take precautions and stop thinking worst case scenarios, none of them have played out and nor will they.
ShinkansenCaboose
I and friends totally agree.
@
falseflagsteveToday 08:20 pm JST
Japan has done well without lockdowns and draconian laws used in the West which failed to work. My life has remained almost the same throughout. Some pa,ces closed has been an inconvenience but traveling has been wonderful. Amazing hotel deals to be had to present, I’m taking advantage and enjoying the absence of tourists while at the same time helping the local businesses.
I would suggest everyone do their best, take precautions and stop thinking worst case scenarios, none of them have played out and nor will they.
cleo
Coming up to 17,000 dead. Granted, not ‘worst case’ (in which case none of us would be here posting comments), but bad enough, surely.
It isn’t over yet. Keep your mask on, keep your distance, wash your hands and stay close to home.
ShinkansenCaboose
@cleoToday 08:45 pm JST Totally agree with you.
Thomas Goodtime
Chortle.
zichi
ShinkansenCaboose
you should not change what people post, in this case, cleo, like they posted your version.
cleo: It isn’t over yet. Keep your mask on, keep your distance, wash your hands and stay close to home.
ShinkansenCaboose: It isn’t over yet. Keep your mask on, keep your distance, wash your hands and keep traveling to support rural outlying communities.
virusrex
You are confused in the causation, Japan has done well thanks to the many other circumstances and measures being done that allowed for the control (many times in spite of what the goverment have done), which have made unnecessary lockdowns. Those in the west have needed to use lockdowns which by the way have been very effective at controlling the spreading according to scientific evidence.
Disinformation, complications and deaths in Israel are extremely well controlled thanks to vaccination, getting a mild infection, even if you are in the high-risk population, is the opposite of "falling apart"
falseflagsteve
Virus
Lockdowns do not work, they postpone the spreading nothing else. I know why Japan has low deaths in comparison. More adhere to mask wearing, low obesity rates, better physical health than West, less close contacts such as kissing when greeting and hugging.
I have no confusion with regards to the Covid situation in Japan. Though many argue and dispute the reasons I have given, they are correct