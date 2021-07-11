Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 336 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (208 cases), their 30s (119) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 425, down 3 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





