Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 336 from Saturday.
People in their 20s (208 cases), their 30s (119) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 425, down 3 from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
1 Comment
falseflagsteve
Severe cases fall nationwide yet again, proving the vaccines are protecting the most vulnerable. We have to get used to Covid and manage it, it’s not going away even with vaccines. Normality with some precautions is required ASAP.
Tristis Quepe
I think we could use some help from The Rock when these case numbers are announced, as everyone is just going to spin them one way or another for their own ends
”The Tokyo metropolitan government yesterday announced…
Rock: “It doesn’t matter what they announced!”
Zoroto
Up 96 compared to last Sunday.