Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases; Okinawa a record high 313

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 70 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (168 cases) and their 30s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 87 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,375, up four from Thursday.

Elsewhere, among other prefectures, Okinawa reported a record high 313 cases, Hokkaido had 423, Aichi 383 and Hyogo 94.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today