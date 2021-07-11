Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,029

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 336 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 733.9.
People in their 20s (208 cases), their 30s (119) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 425, down 3 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,029. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (389), Chiba (183), Osaka (167), Saitama (163), Aichi (64), Hokkaido (56), Hyogo (44), Ibaraki (35), Fukuoka (35) and Okinawa (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 10.
falseflagsteve
Severe cases fall nationwide yet again, proving the vaccines are protecting the most vulnerable. We have to get used to Covid and manage it, it’s not going away even with vaccines. Normality with some precautions is required ASAP.
Tristis Quepe
I think we could use some help from The Rock when these case numbers are announced, as everyone is just going to spin them one way or another for their own ends
”The Tokyo metropolitan government yesterday announced…
Rock: “It doesn’t matter what they announced!”
Zoroto
Up 96 compared to last Sunday.
Elvis is here
Seems the ones getting the vaccine (over 50s) are falling out of the statistics. Good news.
klausdorth
Right, weekly increases continuing. Expect more to come this week!
Sindhoor GK
@klausdorth well, not for long. 2.5 million doses administered in a single day according to friday's update. Try to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
therougou
The important numbers are going down, yet they called a new state of emergency and barred fans from the Olympics. Makes no sense at all.
Antiquesaving
In about 2 hours if they are working we will have the testing numbers.
Yesterday positivity/infection rate was over 15% the 7 day average is over 9%, so we can expect a testing number below 4,000 but I may be wrong but with only 5,900 (Friday's) tested for yesterday's results and Saturdays testing alway lower than Friday's by about 40% we could actually see testing as low as 3,000 to 3,500 in which case we are looking at and incredibly increase in infection rates.
Antiquesaving
No Actually it is called people have died! Every decrease has been nearly equal to the number of daily deaths, I cannot see how that is something that can be seen as positive.
Antiquesaving
Good luck with that.
Our ward just cancelled appointments for many this month because they don't have enough vaccine.
And more and more places are reporting similar situations as the government now admitted it will only receive 1/3 of its expected shipment in August.
Ashley Shiba
Yesterday, I visited my doctor who is also a friend, and I asked him what were his thoughts on the cases from now. He is predicting a thousand cases or more a day with the new variant.
Tokyoite
Sounds scary!
At least it does until you compare deaths with this time last month and realize it's an 85% decrease.
June 10th Deaths = 71
July 10th Deaths = 11
anon99999
We keeping hearing from posters here that is all good because deaths are so low and the vaccine is working so well. Firstly with the low vaccine rate here of people fully vaccinated it cannot be a factor yet. Secondly as past experience has shown there is a lag in serious cases, hospitalization and even further lag in deaths as numbers increase.
However since many cases are younger people that will mitigate things.
Sven Asai
Really, is that so? I would say, the most vulnerable have already died and don’t prove nothing any longer.
Tokyoite
Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world so I'm interested to know what you base this assumption on.
ifd66
@Toyoite
Sounds scary!
At least it does until you compare deaths with this time last month and realize it's an 85% decrease.
June 10th Deaths = 71
July 10th Deaths = 11
Well simple logic suggests daily death rates lag behind infection numbers. The infection numbers fell and after a week or two numbers of deaths per day started falling. Now infections are rising again, I'm pretty sure numbers of daily deaths will soon start to rise too.
Yes the vaccine in some countries has somewhat broken this correlation, but that probably won't be the case in Japan yet because vaccination numbers are still relatively low.
Fuzzy
@ffs
I'm curious.... what line of business are you in?
Antiquesaving
So 10 died that means 7 more were moved into severe cases and this gives us our down 3 from yesterday.
So remember those rejoicing on lower severe cases.
That is 10 families that lost loved ones and 7 families whose loved ones just got sicker that they now need intensive care.