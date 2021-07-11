Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,029

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 336 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 733.9.

People in their 20s (208 cases), their 30s (119) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 425, down 3 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,029. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (389), Chiba (183), Osaka (167), Saitama (163), Aichi (64), Hokkaido (56), Hyogo (44), Ibaraki (35), Fukuoka (35) and Okinawa (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 10.

