Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,708

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 70 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 580.

People in their 20s (168 cases) and their 30s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 87 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,375, up four from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,708. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (423), Aichi (383), Okinawa (313), Osaka (290), Kanagawa (260), Fukuoka (192), Hiroshima (123), Chiba (119), Saitama (105), Hyogo (94), Gifu (60), Okayama (59), Shizuoka (55), Tochigi (52), Ibaraki (47), Shiga (43), Kyoto (42), Ishikawa (41) and Kumamoto (39).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 82.

