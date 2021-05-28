Tokyo reports 614 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,708

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, down 70 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 580.
People in their 20s (168 cases) and their 30s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 87 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,375, up four from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,708. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (423), Aichi (383), Okinawa (313), Osaka (290), Kanagawa (260), Fukuoka (192), Hiroshima (123), Chiba (119), Saitama (105), Hyogo (94), Gifu (60), Okayama (59), Shizuoka (55), Tochigi (52), Ibaraki (47), Shiga (43), Kyoto (42), Ishikawa (41) and Kumamoto (39).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 82.
23 Comments
Akula
Nice to see numbers falling in most prefectures, although Okinawa and Hokkaido are a worry.
This wave is starting to subside, and the next one will run directly into the brick wall of Japan's vaccination program. I suspect by the time of the Olympics, all will be dandy.
Tom Doley
Japan on par with China and NK in hiding numbers to support their narratives. Slimiest governments ever.
Vreth
There must be thousands of asymptomatic people and people with mild symptoms that didn't take a test walking around and spreading the virus.
Is there an official reason why it's so difficult to get a test done here?
Zoroto
Love the black humor, we need a good laugh sometimes.
If you look at any country where vaccinations have been going at a good pace, the case counts and deaths didn't really start to drop until 40% of the population got at least one dose. Japan is very, very far from that.
klausdorth
Some are still dreaming of subsiding waves and the end of the tunnel!
Wake up, folks, I say it again: it ain't over until .... well, you know what!
Kanta
At the current rate of approximately 350,000 vaccinations a day, less than 10 percent of the Japqnese population will have been vaccinated by the start of the Olympics. So, yeah, right, "dandy."
risingfro
it's actually not that difficult anymore, just not particularly affordable. Done several purchasing kits online etc, cheapest way to go.
Ashley Shiba
Akula, do you really believe your words? The numbers are not dropping. People have to beg to get tested or pay privately which is not cheap. The situation is out of control and the government has no clue what to do. One of the most inept governments at the moment is Japan’s. They are not listening to the medical community, the people who pay their salaries; so we the tax payers are suffering their inept decision making.
robert maes
Tests are of zero importance now. All must be on vaccination. The only saving grace.
Akula
New cases will be under 4000 today nationwide which is a good sign.
To address some questions though - there are likely some asymptomatic or minor cases that are not being picked up. I would like to see some more testing done, and those that say the real numbers are higher are probably right to a small degree.
However, things are clearly getting better, and the official numbers show it. Re new vaccinations, these are now running at over 500k a day. We will be at 50M vaccinations by the Olympics. Active cases have been falling for the last week or so.
There is cause for optimism, and I choose to be optimistic, rather than always present a doom and gloom point of view as many on this site do.
kurisupisu
@ Akula
when were you vaccinated?
kurisupisu
@ Robert maes
The grass is greener on the other side!
In_japan
Its just matter of time. With such subtle response by govt. we all will get virus sooner or later. Just develop your immunity well enough to fight it off (just little cough and fever) is all I suggest.
klausdorth
@Akula,
you are repeating yourself, I'd say but nothing has really changed:
Things are getting better (today)
Numbers are falling (today)
Wave is subsiding (today)
Active cases have fallen (22 May)
Things are looking good (17 May)
The wave will start subsiding soon (12 May)
Looking forward to the Games (12 April)
What is it? The more you repeat the same thing, the more people will believe?
Yukijin
I wonder how many tests they did?
Melb dropped 47,000 tests and found 4 cases today.
11,000 odd tests per positive result.
Tokyo had 614 positives, so all being the same that would be the result of 6,754,000 tests. . .
Yubaru
Basically Okinawa has 1/30 the population of Tokyo, and for today. roughly half the total number of infections than Tokyo.
The per 100,000 number is a touch over 100....
I would appreciate it if all you tourists up in mainland, stay there! Local media is saying that the "peak" has yet to come!
Commodore Perry
Tests are falling. That's good news.
Heading to Okinawa as those are likely the only legitimate numbers in proportion to the population and is the safest place to be in this country.
Tokyo is a mess.
1 out of 87 infected.
Incredible people still take trains, subways, work in offices.
Vinke
risingfro
Yeah, you can even buy some test kits from Matsukiyo and such, I believe, but the issue here is, that these tests will not be reported, they will not be counted, they will not show on the stats.
Kanta
None of what you claim is true. Today, there were fewer than 350,000 new vaccinations. It has never exceeded 500,000 in a day.
Indeed, the daily average has been around 250,000 since the beginning of May. We'd need to be vaccinating more than a million a day from now until the start of the Olympics to reach 50 million (of which about one half would be second vaccinations), meaning far fewer than 50 million would have received their first dose.
Michael Machida
Im hiding under my bed.
marcelito
Today, there were fewer than 350,000 new vaccinations. It has never exceeded 500,000 in a day.
Indeed, the daily average has been around 250,000 since the beginning of May
Indeed, the LDP Suga govt incompetence continues unabated. The most hopeless govt in developed ( and half of developing world ) gold medal goes to....Japan. Sugoooi!! .
falseflagsteve
As a resident of Osaka I am rather dismayed by this extension. Numbers are very low now and I’m sure just taking precautions and with vaccines being administered they will not rise again. It’s summer time, people enjoy outside, the risks are minimal. Businesses need to be able to operate properly so life returns to normal.
Zoroto
Which questions? There is not a single question for you anywhere that I can see.