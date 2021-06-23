Tokyo reports 619 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 619 new coronavirus cases, up 184 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (165 cases), their 30s (129) and 40s (101) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 646, down 51 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

