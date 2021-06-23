Tokyo reports 619 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,779

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 619 new coronavirus cases, up 184 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 422.7.
People in their 20s (165 cases), their 30s (129) and 40s (101) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 646, down 51 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,779. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (201), Chiba (131), Osaka (125), Saitama (108), Okinawa (96), Aichi (75), Hokkaido (49), Shizuoka (38) and Fukuoka (32).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 58.
Akula
That is not a good number - the fact that such an increased number is reported dispels some of what the conspiracy theorists on this site keep saying.
Chico3
Man, that's a huge spike in new cases, with one month to go. So much for expert advice, and I don't mean the politicians and the IOC.
Fighto!
Very troubling, but not surprising at all.
Cancel the trainwreck.
Ah_so
That's just how numbers feed into the system after the weekend - there is always a spike on a Tuesday.
Ah_so
This is not very helpful data as it only explains 400-odd of the 619 cases. What is more important is the amount distributed in the over 80s - this is where deaths occur most typically.
Fuzzy
Not good if it keeps heading in that direction. Let's hope it's not the Delta variant starting to take hold. That thing is nasty.
Hap Smith
Here we go, here we go, here we go. Who would have predicted this (other than someone of middling or above intelligence over the age of 5).
cleo
Except it's the number for Wednesday. It was 501 last Wednesday.
Yesterday was 435, up from 337 last Tuesday.
bokuda
Total tests: 6/20 1,857 (Tokyo)
1/3 of positive rate today.
GenHXZ
I'm the one who keeps harping on about the low testing but honestly I am unable to make sense of this. The hospital occupancy is (officially) very, very, very low and has been this way even though cases obtained from the unbelieveably afore-mentioned low testing in recent weeks creep up. There is no lockdown here of any kind, and people have quite alot of freedom and are crammed on trains, etc.... So is Japan unique in the world (even compared to asian neighbours) or ...... ?
GenHXZ
@bokuda These numbers are from testing on 21st - 9,287 tested, so 6.5% rate.
Jtsnose
People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s were the highest numbers for several days . . . is there a correlation to behavior patterns? . . . . if so, then . . . .
bokuda
@GenHXZ
I've been getting it wrong all the time? Thought it was taken from tests done 3 days before.
Thanks for the update.
Where are you getting the data from 21st?
my source doesn't have the 21st. yet.
Rocket Lees
Except today is Wednesday. We already saw the Tuesday "spike" to which you refer.
Why is it so difficult for people to acknowledge that it's NEVER a normal thing when the infections go up, regardless of the day of the week they are reported?
Jim
@Cleo
you are right
if you compare one week prior numbers (as detailed on link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
yesterday number was 98 more than one week before
today number is 118 more than one week before
not a good trend…
anon99999
Delta Variant taking hold as to be expected is inevitable. No reason Japanese people are less susceptible to it than those of other countries and there is only so much restricted testing at rates among the lowest in the world can do to stop it.
BTW do the even test for the variants or maybe they would rather not know.
Zoroto
You can literally just get infected just walking by somebody (indoors) with the Delta variant, which was not the case before.
This happened in Singapore and in Sydney. I can post links if you want from Straits Times and Sydney Morning Herald.
GenHXZ
@bokuda From here - https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Tristis Quepe
No concerns here, severe cases down nationwide and the trend of total cases continues to fall nationwide.
Fear mongering is unnecessary and unwanted, we’ve got this beaten, may be slight ups and downs but no more serious issues.
Serious question. What benefit do you get from posting things which are demonstrably false? I mean if it’s just a hobby to get a reaction from people then fine, knock yourself out. But the sheer obsessiveness you show suggests that there is something pathological about your mind.
falseflagsteve
Tristris
I made a post stating facts about numbers falling nationwide and severe cases falling.
Did I say anything false, if so please correct me.
Objective
@falseflagsteve You are on point but people don't like good news anymore. How will things get worse when vaccines are on a 30M dose a month pace? Things will only get better, and they are. Don't just focus on Tokyo with its measly 600 cases. Other prefectures that were hit hard just last month (600+), such as Hokkaido, are down to a few dozen cases a day.
Look at how well the vaccine rollout is going in Japan! https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=JPN
This is the sharp spike we like to see!
Tristis Quepe
I made a post stating facts about numbers falling nationwide and severe cases falling
OK. Well, as you seem to think that 619 is less than 435, there is clearly no reasoning with you. I shall not make the mistake of attempting to take you seriously again.
falseflagsteve
Objective
Yes, I agree. It used to be the case that those who lived in fear of imaginary things were called deluded but now the deluded ones are calling the rational types deluded. I just can’t understand it.
The vaccines are of course a massive boost as are those protected due to already being infected. It’s bizarre to me, all this doom and gloom lately.
Tristis Quepe
*falseflagsteve** You are on point but people don't like good news anymore. How will things get worse when vaccines are on a 30M dose a month pace? Things will only get better, and they are. Don't just focus on Tokyo with its measly 600 cases. Other prefectures that were hit hard just last month (600+), such as Hokkaido, are down to a few dozen cases a day.*
Look at how well the vaccine rollout is going in Japan! https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=JPN
This is the sharp spike we like to see!
One day you will forget to change accounts before replying to yourself.
Objective
@Tristis How are things getting worse? A one day increase is not a trend. With impressive daily vaccination numbers going on things will only improve more. That is how it works.
falseflagsteve
Tristis
I have mentioned this repeatedly here and I shall again. A trend is over a period of time not a daily basis. Please read posts carefully before attacking the poster.
klausdorth
Quite an increase!
Guess even deniers can't deny this.
More to come?
falseflagsteve
Onjective
Now the fellow thinks we are one and the same, unbelievable.
Objective
falseflagsteve - it is hard for unreasonable and irrational people to believe other people could (and should) hold opposite opinions than them. Mods are good at vanishing voices of dissent too.
blvtzpk
When people express their concerns you belittle them by calling their concerns ‘fear mongering’. You then say these concerns are ‘unwanted’ when you’ve repeatedly written that people should be able to express their opinions on this matter.
False. We’ve got some way to go yet. No medical professional is going to express these beliefs.
And that’s just wishful thinking.
I hope that we won’t have any ‘more serious issues’, but I don’t have a crystal ball.
Ashley Shiba
For those who wish to get the vaccine and have health issues call your local kuaksho and or have a friend like a did. My friend, relayed my condition that has existed since birth, the kuaksho defined it by a number and immediately sent me out a coupon which I received on Sunday. On Monday, I went to the clinic I have regularly been going to for years booked me in for a shot on the 6th and the 26 of July. I have been one of those who have hesitated about getting the shot, however, I have to get on trains, work in a school and so on and feel the vaccine has more pluses than risks.
John Noun
Wow, an increase
ian
Lol we've had more than a year of wishful thinking of doom here.
No basis whatsoever except runaway imaginations.
blvtzpk
@ Ian
I wish for the best but plan for the worst. Not a bad strategy from my experience.