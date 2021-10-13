Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 62 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 62 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Wednesday and 81 down from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 40, three down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 381, down 32 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


Just irritating lies now. Oh well.

You've had your cake. Now eat it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If you don’t believe it and think it’s a bunch of irritating lies why are you checking every day?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

