Tokyo reports 62 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 62 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Wednesday and 81 down from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 40, three down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 381, down 32 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





