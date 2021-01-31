Tokyo reports 633 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,672

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 633 new cases of the coronavirus, down 136 from Saturday.

The number (343 men and 290 women) is the result of 11,215 tests conducted on Jan 28.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (122), followed by 93 in their 40s, 89 in their 50s, 77 in their 70s, 76 in their 30s, 62 in their 80s and 38 in their 60s. Also, 52 cases were younger than 20 (25 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 140, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 973.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,672. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (390), Saitama (243), Osaka (214), Chiba (212), Fukuoka (127), Aichi (121), Hyogo (111), Hokkaido (104), Kyoto (76), Ibaraki (63), Gunma (61) and Okinawa (39).

Sixty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today