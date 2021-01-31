Tokyo reports 633 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,672

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 633 new cases of the coronavirus, down 136 from Saturday.
The number (343 men and 290 women) is the result of 11,215 tests conducted on Jan 28.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (122), followed by 93 in their 40s, 89 in their 50s, 77 in their 70s, 76 in their 30s, 62 in their 80s and 38 in their 60s. Also, 52 cases were younger than 20 (25 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 140, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 973.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,672. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (390), Saitama (243), Osaka (214), Chiba (212), Fukuoka (127), Aichi (121), Hyogo (111), Hokkaido (104), Kyoto (76), Ibaraki (63), Gunma (61) and Okinawa (39).
Sixty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
Zoroto
Interesting to look at the "Daily tests" chart on https://covid19japan.com/
It appears that the 7-day average is very much the same as we had towards the end of December. Not coincidentally, the daily positive cases is the same now as it was then.
I think it's easy to come to the conclusion from this that the current decline of cases is simply the result of the declining number of tests, i.e. the result of stopped contact tracing. This is really not surprising, as the virus will not just disappear because of some feeble measures.
Zoroto
NHK reports:
"Of these, 185 were 65 years old or older, accounting for nearly 30% of the total."
So basically, the testing is reduced, reducing the overall positives, but the at-risk numbers are high. These are the patients that can overwhelm the medical system.
thelonius
More important than simply checking the numbers is checking the presence of new variants. I hope this is being done systematically, but I doubt it. Maybe they'll start doing that 'as early as' next year.
Monty
For the last 3 days...today is highest amount of tests, lowest amount of new cases...
Just to say it...
Akula
The numbers keep falling but the doom and gloom types here refuse to accept it. Japan has not done a perfect job of containing the virus but they have not done all that badly.
Active cases have fallen by around 20000 over the last couple of weeks, as recoveries outpace new infections by some margin.
Do the hustle
Still 633 cases too many. National figures are missing from this article.
Zoroto
How does Japan define a "recovery"? In other countries it's a negative PCR test after N days. It Japan they don't do follow-up PCR test. So that number is essentially made up and meaningless.
nakanoguy01
but I thought the gov was lying about the number of infections? Now you’re saying the gov is simply not testing people?
nakanoguy01
these feeble measures are almost the same measures they implemented last year, which saw a drastic drop in number of infections. Did you believe it then?
Zoroto
1) The starting point was much lower, i.e. the situation much less dire
2) The response to the measures were much different. By the gov's own admission the response now pales in comparison to last year's
Did I believe them? The Olympics had already been canceled, they had a lot less reason to manipulate, let's just leave it at that.
Objective
The level of freedom in Japan really stands out during this horrible pandemic. It is such a comfortable country to live in. Great to see the numbers falling in Tokyo.
The government allows the people to make their own decisions on how to behave. There will always be a small percentage who ignore the advice of experts. Most of us are prudent.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
This people and their obsession with test numbers!
Does reality matter?
If the infection was as bad as some people like to say on here, it doesn't show in the number of dead. A certain percentage of people die if they get infected, in Japan that number has been low.... Meaning the infection rate is correct! Doesn't come out of thin air.
Japan was the 2nd country to be hit, oldest population on Earth. Most dense population and city on Earth.
-Yet we don't see the death rate get out of control like we do in America and other countries. Facts should matter.
Slayer
There is a virus pandemic, data is manipulated in Japan and low numbers only prepare its citizens for higher numbers later in the week. We are being conditioned to live with this carrot and stick mentality.
tooheysnew
Wow, some people just can’t be pleased,
not enough tests
The government is doctoring the numbersposts that are anywhere near positive, are downvoted
klausdorth
Sorry, but I don't trust those numbers! All to lift the state of emergency? Go to campaign again? Who is going to pay the bill?
cracaphat
11,215 tests conducted on Jan 28 is a pretty good number for Japan.Yeah we all know it's not nearly enough,but when you see 2 and 3 thou test days,five figure tests should be the norm.