Tokyo reports 639 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,279

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 639 new cases of the coronavirus, up 62 from Friday.
The number (320 men and 319 women) is the result of 9,582 tests conducted on Feb 3.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (128), followed by 97 in their 30s, 86 in their 40s, 71 in their 50s, 67 in their 80s, 54 in their 60s and 53 in their 70s. Fifty cases were 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 114, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 815.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases 2,279. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (227), Saitama (206), Kanagawa (201), Osaka (188), Aichi (120), Fukuoka (99), Hyogo (91), Hokkaido (78), Ibaraki (58), Kyoto (37) and Okinawa (32).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 94.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
6 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
The virus has been openly circulating in super crowded Tokyo for over 1 full year now.
99.99% of people are totally unscathed.
Either the virus is very weak or not as contagious as people have predicted.
It’s been a year folks... the vast majority of people are not sick.
Zoroto
The reported number of tests are just getting lower and lower again. We are back to mid-December testing levels now. The curve is very clearly visible here: https://covid19japan.com/ Note that this chart is for Japan total, and not just Tokyo.
AG
@Burning Bush
The vast majority overseas is not sick either.
Hospitals that accept covid patients in Tokyo and around the world have been full for weeks, and should you get infected and need assistance, you will most likely be rejected and told to stay home.
This is the real problem, medical facilities overwhelmed.
Nowhere in this world people are falling dead on the streets.
As you said “its been a year”. You should know better by now.
Because you do not see it, it does not mean it is not concerning, dangerous and that we should all take this seriously and do our best to protect ourselves and others, as the government here is clearly not prioritising population’s health but the Olympics and trying to “save face”.
After one year do you still believe these official numbers are even close to real?
Kev James
People going about their daily lives and business. Walking down Monja street in Tsukishima now and the restaurants are super busy and the standing bar is packed. It’s the weekend, it’s getting warmer and people have been living like this for a year. Government ain’t helping us anymore so seems people aren’t willing to put their lives on hold anymore. I don’t like it but I totally get it!!!!
SandyBeachHeaven
I am going about my daily life and business. Was walking down the street and places were packed and the stand up bar was packed?
It is the weekend. We are travelllllling and so be it. Numbers do not scare me.
Kev James
did you read what I said properly? I merely stated that places were full and although I didn’t like it as people are meant to be more cautious and vigilant, I also stated that I understand why people are going out and about. I wasn’t skating anyone, merely making an observation. I ain’t hating on you for all your travels and trips you keep telling everyone that you are making.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Kev: I know Kev. Most of my comment has been changed and removed. Sorry about that.
I tell people about trips to help people raise their spirits and to see that there will be an end to this pandemic and there are lots of ways to help those in need and trouble. I am not a hater as well. Stay safe and do what you can do.