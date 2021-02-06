Tokyo reports 639 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,279

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 639 new cases of the coronavirus, up 62 from Friday.

The number (320 men and 319 women) is the result of 9,582 tests conducted on Feb 3.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (128), followed by 97 in their 30s, 86 in their 40s, 71 in their 50s, 67 in their 80s, 54 in their 60s and 53 in their 70s. Fifty cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 114, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 815.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases 2,279. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (227), Saitama (206), Kanagawa (201), Osaka (188), Aichi (120), Fukuoka (99), Hyogo (91), Hokkaido (78), Ibaraki (58), Kyoto (37) and Okinawa (32).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 94.

