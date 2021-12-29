Tokyo reports 64 new coronavirus cases

People walk in the Ginza district of Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 64 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Wednesday and 27 more than last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 46, down three from Wednesday.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

