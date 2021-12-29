Tokyo reports 64 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 64 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Wednesday and 27 more than last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 46, down three from Wednesday.
Rob Nads
Case numbers are irrelevant. The only statistic that matters is "46 people in the entire country are hospitalized".
Time to get rid of pointless border restrictions. Omicron is already spreading throughout the country, and is nothing more than a cold.
Larr Flint
It is going to end up badly, already over 64cases a day.
However the worst time has not come yet, and it is going to right after New Year Holidays, who know maybe state of emergency will be imposed again?
Stay home folks, take your BOOSTER, and be positive.
CanonFolder
Luckily the numbers decreased. I didn't have my first jab yet but I think a booster won't be necessary.
jkctlr89
@Rob
2581 people are hospitalised. JT only reports the severe (ventilators, in a coma) cases. Since the previous day 137 more people were hospitalised.
https://mainichi.jp/english/covid19