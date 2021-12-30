Tokyo reports 64 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 516

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 64 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Wednesday and 27 more than last Thursday. Nine of them had the Omicron variant.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 46, down three from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 437. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (52), Okinawa (50), Hokkaido (32), Kanagawa (32) and Gunma (31).
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Rob Nads
Case numbers are irrelevant. The only statistic that matters is "46 people in the entire country are hospitalized".
Time to get rid of pointless border restrictions. Omicron is already spreading throughout the country, and is nothing more than a cold.
Larr Flint
It is going to end up badly, already over 64cases a day.
However the worst time has not come yet, and it is going to right after New Year Holidays, who know maybe state of emergency will be imposed again?
Stay home folks, take your BOOSTER, and be positive.
CanonFolder
Luckily the numbers decreased. I didn't have my first jab yet but I think a booster won't be necessary.
jkctlr89
@Rob
2581 people are hospitalised. JT only reports the severe (ventilators, in a coma) cases. Since the previous day 137 more people were hospitalised.
https://mainichi.jp/english/covid19
purple_depressed_bacon
The numbers keep doubling each day. By the time New Year's rolls around, we'll be strapping ourselves in for another State of Emergency. Better enjoy the holidays while you can.
klausdorth
Increasing at a steady pace (at least more or less).
Again close to double the amount of ast week.
With all those new year's travels expect much more to come.
And once again, even this Omicron virus is NOT a common cold or the flu!
FYI
Today, 95 COVID cases in Okinawa.
50 Okinawans + 45 US military.
Big numbers considering the population size.
Mr Kipling
Many of these cases are detected at Haneda airport.
jkctlr89
@Mr. Kipling,
there will surely be many airport cases again today. But prefectural cases and airport cases are separated, so no, none of the Tokyo cases are from an airport.
noriahojanen
Quite many must have non or mild symptoms. Especially for Omicron cases they are hardly patients.
But by basic rules they have to be at hospital. In Japan covid is treated as far more deadly infectious diseases, which I argue is excessive. Many healthcare workers remain idled, abundunt equipment unused while the frontline always suffers manpower shortage. Omicron is found highly infectious and expect to produce many more "patients" in a short time. Unless legal status for covid is revised, medical resources are again soon overwhelmed.
Zoroto
If so, how some scores of people in Japan died of COVID at home?
letsberealistic
A pretty constant number between 30 and 70 in the past few months. Given the likelihood that this represents only the tip of the iceberg, what are the estimates for true numbers? Has research been done on this?
Rob Nads
Whenever I have the symptoms of the cold/flu, I'm sure as hell not getting tested. Nobody is unnecessarily forcing me into a hospital for 2 weeks.
Newgirlintown
“Stay home folks, take your BOOSTER, and be positive.” We would take our boosters if they were offered to us.
Rob Nads
You are wasting the prime years of your life with that attitude. The virus isnt going anywhere.
noriahojanen
As non serious "patients" had occupied beds and hospital care, latecoming serious and high risk patients couldn't get admitted. That's exactly what happened last summer and due mostly to red tapes. Covid itself didn't kill much at least in Japan.
Also note that very small numbers in Japan have died, and their average of dead age is 82 yo. Should we keep borders closed for long just because a few centerinaries die of covid? Unreasonable.
Bradley
Whenever I have the symptoms of the cold/flu, I'm sure as hell not getting tested.
Irresponsible √ Misleading √ A danger to the community √
jkctlr89
A further 248 hospitalisations have just been announced, the total now 2829.
Rob Nads
Logical √
Jtsnose
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
コロナワクチン ナビ
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=en&tl=ja&u=https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
hattorikun
““Stay home folks, take your BOOSTER, and be positive.” We would take our boosters if they were offered to us.”
Thanks. All the boosters are yours. Am still having my second wine!
blastcaptain
I've talked to many doctors over the years about one of my favourite subjects, preventive medicine. I've yet to encounter a doctor who has much to offer in the way of nutrition, stress management strategies, herbs and supplements, exercise or inflammation reduction unless they specifically specialize in it. The scope of a doctor's expertise is typically very narrow.
The people behind vaccines are vaccinologists. The only solution they have is vaccines because that's all they know. Allopathic medicine is centred around treating illness with drugs once it happens, so doctors receive little education on what it means to live a healthy lifestyle to avoid having to take those drugs in the first place.
If you're a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.
hattorikun
“Should we keep borders closed for long just because a few centerinaries die of covid? “
Yes. Absolutely. Closed borders are tough for many of us but it would be a huge challenge to monitors and control visitors if they, especially vaccinated folks, fail to cooperate in terms of prevention practices.
zichi
The borders are not closed they are restricted which is the case since last year.
jkctlr89
Borders are restricted not closed. Citizens and residents are free to travel outside Japan provided they quarantine on their return. This is how there were 103 cases found at airports yesterday.
divinda
This 437 number nationwide does not include arrivals from abroad due to (conveniently?) later-than-usual reporting.
Yesterday, it was 103 from abroad at airports (also conveniently reported late), accounting for 20% of the day's total.
Mark
Omicron is spreading like wild fire now, and it wont be long before it gets out of control in Japan, Masks help, S D helps, hand wash helps, but this monster is infecting everyone and the NON vaccinated are dying depending on their condition.
Richard Gallagher
SARSCoV-2 is a pandemic. Vaccination is key to arresting its spread as are all the other established protocols.
Those narcissistic individuals who decry being inoculating with the vaccine are delusional at best and certainly suffer from a mental disorder.
The science is well established. Watch Nanfu Wang's documentary: In the Same Breath, to view an on the ground documentation of the SARSCoV-2 pandemic. It is a measured take on the origins and spread of the virus.
Ant-vaxxers, vaccine-deniers are tiresome and purposefully ignorant. And represent an inability to comprehend the greater good and basic science.
noriahojanen
Yes, it's always counted for the nationwide daily reporting though they are put in a separate section from prefectural numbers. Inspections take time, especially for Omicron. The recent figure (announced on 29.12) is from arrivals between 17-25.12, according to the health ministry. During that period, the total arrival numbers were also maximum.
ulysses
False bravado generally reveals mental health issues.
The people who loudly proclaim they will not d something are generally the first ones to do it!!!!
Mr Kipling
jkctlr89...
Yes, you are correct. So many at the airport so quarantine isn't such a bad idea.
Oxycodin
i see i see the numbers are going up as expected
Iron Lad
No death and only one in serious condition.
Very good, gambatte Japan.
socrateos
Increase of cases are expected as restrictions have been removed and more people started going out. And it will continue to rise. Hope is that the rate of increase will not be so steep like the past Summer or what's happening today in Europe or America.
So far so good.
CaptDingleheimer
Japan's daily case count is statistically zero. This would change, perhaps drastically, if the borders were reopened.
90% of the populace supports the strict border control measures currently in place.
Therefore, I'd be quite surprised to see tourists allowed in before 2024.
letsberealistic
How would tourists coming in increase COVID cases if you already have COVID in the community in Japan?
William Bjornson
The ONLY significant line in the entire short report:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
How do we tell if "herd immunity" is actually achieved? Or do we keep pushing PANIC with 'numbers of infected' while deprecating fatality statistics and while ignoring the deaths caused by 'other flu viruses' which bring precocious Death to MANY thousands worldwide? And how much of the 'panic pushing' involves profits?