Tokyo reports 649 new coronavirus cases; record high 726 in Hokkaido

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 649 new coronavirus cases, down 194 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 675.
People in their 20s (216 cases) and their 30s (114) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,294, up six from Thursday.
Hokkaido report a record high 726 cases, with 499 in Sapporo, local health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
5 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
Well, at least they got the math homework done this time.
843 - 649 = 194. Best result for the past 4 weeks.
Still the question remains: can we (I) trust those "numbers"?
Chabbawanga
Park and beer time it is! Whoop. Glad thats all over.
gakinotsukai
That's the third time "it's over" no ?
Zoroto
The 7-day average of testing is down to mid-April levels. So it's not surprising that positive cases are also down .
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
NipponGlory
with a warm smile i welcome this news and i am will be looking forward to enjoying my Yakitori on my way home from work today. The implementations from Suga-san AFTER golden week have is having a clear impact on suppression of the coronavirus.
Zarathustra
One reason for the low number of PCR tests being conducted - at least here in Miyagi - seems to be because of the GP's. To get a PCR test here you need to be introduced by a doctor. However, many times students at my school have gone to their local GP's to be told that they do not require a PCR as the doctor -- in his wisdom -- is sure that it is just a cold/bad cough.