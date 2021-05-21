Tokyo reports 649 new coronavirus cases; record high 727 in Hokkaido

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 649 new coronavirus cases, down 194 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 675.

People in their 20s (216 cases) and their 30s (114) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,294, up six from Thursday.

Hokkaido report a record high 727 cases, with 499 in Sapporo, local health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,251. After Hokkaido and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (597), Osaka (415), Fukuoka (387), Kanagawa (327), Hiroshima (219), Okinawa (207), Saitama (182), Chiba (168), Hyogo (162), Okayama (111), Kyoto (110), Gifu (89), Kumamoto (69), Shizuoka (64), Ibaraki (53), Oita (47), Kagoshima (47), Tochigi (46), Mie (39), Shiga (38), Gunma (36), Yamaguchi (36), Saga (36) and Nagano (35).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 96.

