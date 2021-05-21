Tokyo reports 649 new coronavirus cases; record high 727 in Hokkaido

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 649 new coronavirus cases, down 194 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 675.
People in their 20s (216 cases) and their 30s (114) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,294, up six from Thursday.
Hokkaido report a record high 727 cases, with 499 in Sapporo, local health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,251. After Hokkaido and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (597), Osaka (415), Fukuoka (387), Kanagawa (327), Hiroshima (219), Okinawa (207), Saitama (182), Chiba (168), Hyogo (162), Okayama (111), Kyoto (110), Gifu (89), Kumamoto (69), Shizuoka (64), Ibaraki (53), Oita (47), Kagoshima (47), Tochigi (46), Mie (39), Shiga (38), Gunma (36), Yamaguchi (36), Saga (36) and Nagano (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 96.
klausdorth
Well, at least they got the math homework done this time.
843 - 649 = 194. Best result for the past 4 weeks.
Still the question remains: can we (I) trust those "numbers"?
Zoroto
The 7-day average of testing is down to mid-April levels. So it's not surprising that positive cases are also down .
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
NipponGlory
with a warm smile i welcome this news and i am will be looking forward to enjoying my Yakitori on my way home from work today. The implementations from Suga-san AFTER golden week have is having a clear impact on suppression of the coronavirus.
Zarathustra
One reason for the low number of PCR tests being conducted - at least here in Miyagi - seems to be because of the GP's. To get a PCR test here you need to be introduced by a doctor. However, many times students at my school have gone to their local GP's to be told that they do not require a PCR as the doctor -- in his wisdom -- is sure that it is just a cold/bad cough.
nonu6976
well done Tokyo - you have managed to record less cases than Hokkaido, despite have 6 times the population and being 5 times more densely populated. It's a miracle!!!
Vinke
klausdorth
Well, on May 19th there were only 7,946 tests. The percentage of positive cases from this is still way too high, and, consequently, the amount of tests way too low.
Was there a threshold of 300 or 500 cases or so, until Tokyo could remove itself from the SoE? That seems to be the aim, anyways - no matter if it's achieved by natural or artificial means.
klausdorth
Nippon Glory,
hope you enjoy your yakitori tonight, maybe there won't be many more chances!
Suga's implementations ...... yeah, I can tell, great suppression, but not of the virus!
Don't look just at Tokyo (doubtful numbers) but the rest of Japan (Hokkaido, Hiroshima, Ehime, etc).
Antiquesaving
Let's wait and see the number of test done today.
Interesting how Tokyo test numbers seem slower than usual to be posted.
They give us the number of positive but wait a few days to tell us the total number of tested.
As for yesterday as with everyday before.
8,436 tested and on the money 843 positive again 10%.
I may be wrong but I figure the the number of tested today will be around 6,000 to 7,000
Tomorrow the numbers will be fewer than 5,000 tested with 400 to 500 positive
And Sunday 2,000 to 4,000 tested with 300 to 400 positive.
stickman1760
My favorite yakitori place has been shut down for months and is probably permanently out of business. Yeah, great job Japan of extending this pathetic situation longer than it had to be. Let’s just have another state of emergency for six months. As the politicians say, wash those hands and stay home.
GdTokyo
Last year, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in S. Dakota was a super-spreader event that seeded Covid throughout the Mid-West and Mountain States as people became infected and then took it back home with them.
I fear that GW may have had the same effect as people from Tokyo and Osaka went back home and spread the virus.
AG
Tokyo numbers are being shockingly manipulated. Well, all over the country however Tokyo is just another level.
Osaka, Hyogo, Okinawa, Hokkaido with uncontrollable waves, and Tokyo remaining steady.
Seriously, how ignorant can one be to believe that?
Tora
Yakitori :( I hear you.
Wish they had implemented a proper, hard lockdown right from the beginning, but no. Now we are stuck with this mess.
thelonius
the number of patients with severe symptoms is going down. I wonder, is Tokyo shipping them off to other prefectures?
Scarce
Hokkaido can thank Tokyolites for this one...
gakinotsukai
Let's do the Olympics in Hokkaido, i think it the magical way to make numbers drop down !
Aly Rustom
Hokkaido has more cases than Tokyo....yeah sure ok
Antiquesaving
Playing with the test numbers is how they figured out keeping numbers low.
So now the IOC and TOC have figured they would do the same during the games.
https://japantoday.com/category/tokyo-2020-olympics/tokyo-games-workers-to-self-collect-saliva-samples-for-covid-testing?
I guess since testing fewer people gets fewer positive cases they will try it on the Olympics workers.
Jimizo
I’m sure there has been. If the company I work for is anything to go by, it has been scaled back to a minimum.
Sensible at this moment in time.
divinda
The SoE threshold would be based on whether Tokyo (or any prefecture) is still in "Stage 4" level of infection rate.
Stage 4 is when there is a prior 7 day total of 25 new cases or more per 100,000 residents.
So Tokyo, at about 14 million residents, would be a 7 day total of about 3500, or a 7 day daily average of about 500 per day.
So to lift the emergency, Tokyo would need a sustained prior 7 day average of less than 500 per day. In the prior emergency, Tokyo (and elsewhere) got it well below the 25 per 100,000 before finally lifting any SoE. Tokyo was down to a daily average of 300.
(Many doctors thought that the 300 level was too soon since it had leveled off and wasn't dropping anymore, but that SoE had been going on for 10+ weeks, so they just decided to scrap it in order to start the Olympic torch relay. About 3 weeks later Tokyo was back at the Stage 4 level of 500/day average and 2 weeks after that they had to re-instate the SoE).
Currently, Tokyo's 7 day average is about 660 (including today). Its unlikely they'll be below 500 by May 31st when the SoE is suppose to end, and probably won't even be at 300 before July.
divinda
Also of note, Hokkaido's is suppose to host the Olympic Marathon.
For Hokkaido just to get out of Stage 4, it would need a sustained 7 day average of below 180 per day.
Including today, Hokkaido currently has a 7 day average of about 580... and rising.
Judge Smails
@NipponGlory
You seem to only appear when the numbers are down. What do you think about that great Suga and his aggressive roll out of the vaccines here in Japan. What an amazing leader your worship.
Eyeblack
I heard that nobody cares anymore. They're saying these numbers are pointless and that people should get on with their lives. People are saying, and you can see it, that they are no longer going to care about government's ridiculous measures.
marcelito
well done Tokyo - you have managed to record less cases than Hokkaido, despite have 6 times the population and being 5 times more densely populated. It's a miracle!!!
Precisely....JT could you do a little bit of work and actually start including number of tests again? People have been asking for weeks and weeks...why did you stop publishing them?
The implementations from Suga-san AFTER golden week have is having a clear impact on suppression of the coronavirus.
Lol...love the LDP crew jokes....pls ask Hokkaido about the cases supression...in Tokyo it's all about test case supression, you have that right at least.... That Sapporo Olympic marathon test event was certainly " safe and secure" judging by the numbers.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Totally agreed and glad you are safe and not doing business travels.
Fighto!
Wont be safe for much longer if travellers from Tokyo have been heading there. Look what happened to Okinawa and Hokkaido.
Its a shame more people cannot show some commonsense and self restraint and stop spreading the risk even higher.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Fight and ian-kun:
Totally in agreement with your thoughts and sensibilities.
we need more like you here opening up our minds to find waves and ways to elucidate the troubles and struggles caused by this corona bug.
Jimizo
You told us you lift your mask up and down to eat Pocky on the train. Very unhygienic.
Doesn’t sound very cautious or clean to me.
Pretty gross.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Not good enough. More severe actions needed.