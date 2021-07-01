Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 660 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (221 cases), their 30s (113) and their 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511, down six from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Crazy high positivity rate too.

Crazy low number of tests.

13 ( +16 / -3 )

Nationwide severe cases fall again no doubt due to the vaccination rollout. It’s time to concentrate on the severe cases now as we see from abroad the vulnerable are at much less risk after vaccination.

The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so. Unless a more dangerous variant that avoids the vaccine appears we will be fine.

-16 ( +3 / -19 )

ffsteve

Can you provide a citation indicating that the mortality rate maybe lower for the Delta variant please?

13 ( +13 / -0 )

Iraira

No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.

-15 ( +0 / -15 )

No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.

wait wait ... you're the one complaining about "conspiracy theorists" without facts and data ...

alzheimer steve ?

13 ( +14 / -1 )

No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.

Have evidence to back up the claims you make when commenting on a serious matter.

Misinformation or half-baked narratives on this topic are worse than useless.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

FFS…..So you have no data, no citations, no results, nothing at all to go on, but you've reached a rock solid conclusion.

Why did I waste six years in grad school….when I could just put my hands on a keyboard and declare “It is because I will it to be”?

11 ( +12 / -1 )

The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so

Some random bloke called Fauci seems to disagree with that second part.

"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Fauci said. He noted that the proportion of infections being caused by the variant is doubling every two weeks.

The variant, first identified in India, is the most contagious yet and, among those not yet vaccinated, may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants do, he said.

Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/06/22/1008859705/delta-variant-coronavirus-unvaccinated-u-s-covid-surge

4 ( +5 / -1 )

This is 98 more than week prior - and the increase in number trend continues for third week running

As of yesterday 1 Jul, Tokyo has breached two barriers for Japanese stage 4 (highest category)

Daily average of new infections per 100,000 people is at 26.49 for the week (a figure of 25 or greater indicates stage 4 for this category)

The number of patients recuperating from COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on June 30 was 32, exceeding the stage 4 limit of 30

As per this report (lnk here - http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14385877) -- medical experts are warning that the rate of increase now is faster than what was observed during fourth wave - add to this new influx of thousands of foreigners from Olympics and you have a disaster waiting to occur.....

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Still above 600.

2 years ago lesser numbers caused more restrictions.

Concerning the Delta variant:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the delta covid variant is the most transmissible of all the variants identified so far.

and

 it can infect and replicate faster, and even evade the body’s natural disease-fighting immunity more efficiently.

and

... fatality rate of 0.1% (which is still pretty high in my personal opinion)

(quotes taken from https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-what-do-we-know-about-the-coronavirus-delta-variant/a-57949754 and other trustworthy websites)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.

So this is all just ‘rational’ opinion, right?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo