Tokyo reports 660 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Thursday.
People in their 20s (221 cases), their 30s (113) and their 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511, down six from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Commodore Perry
Crazy high positivity rate too.
Crazy low number of tests.
falseflagsteve
Nationwide severe cases fall again no doubt due to the vaccination rollout. It’s time to concentrate on the severe cases now as we see from abroad the vulnerable are at much less risk after vaccination.
The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so. Unless a more dangerous variant that avoids the vaccine appears we will be fine.
iraira
ffsteve
Can you provide a citation indicating that the mortality rate maybe lower for the Delta variant please?
falseflagsteve
Iraira
No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.
gakinotsukai
wait wait ... you're the one complaining about "conspiracy theorists" without facts and data ...
alzheimer steve ?
Jimizo
Have evidence to back up the claims you make when commenting on a serious matter.
Misinformation or half-baked narratives on this topic are worse than useless.
iraira
FFS…..So you have no data, no citations, no results, nothing at all to go on, but you've reached a rock solid conclusion.
Why did I waste six years in grad school….when I could just put my hands on a keyboard and declare “It is because I will it to be”?
Some dude
The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so
Some random bloke called Fauci seems to disagree with that second part.
"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Fauci said. He noted that the proportion of infections being caused by the variant is doubling every two weeks.
The variant, first identified in India, is the most contagious yet and, among those not yet vaccinated, may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants do, he said.
Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/06/22/1008859705/delta-variant-coronavirus-unvaccinated-u-s-covid-surge
Jim
This is 98 more than week prior - and the increase in number trend continues for third week running
As of yesterday 1 Jul, Tokyo has breached two barriers for Japanese stage 4 (highest category)
Daily average of new infections per 100,000 people is at 26.49 for the week (a figure of 25 or greater indicates stage 4 for this category)The number of patients recuperating from COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on June 30 was 32, exceeding the stage 4 limit of 30
As per this report (lnk here - http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14385877) -- medical experts are warning that the rate of increase now is faster than what was observed during fourth wave - add to this new influx of thousands of foreigners from Olympics and you have a disaster waiting to occur.....
klausdorth
Still above 600.
2 years ago lesser numbers caused more restrictions.
Concerning the Delta variant:
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the delta covid variant is the most transmissible of all the variants identified so far.
and
it can infect and replicate faster, and even evade the body’s natural disease-fighting immunity more efficiently.
and
... fatality rate of 0.1% (which is still pretty high in my personal opinion)
blvtzpk
So this is all just ‘rational’ opinion, right?