Tokyo reports 660 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (221 cases), their 30s (113) and their 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511, down six from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





