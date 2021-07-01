Tokyo reports 660 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,763

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 537.1.

People in their 20s (221 cases), their 30s (113) and their 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511, down six from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,763. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (230), Chiba (149), Saitama (125), Osaka (123), Okinawa (61), Aichi (44), Hyogo (32), Tochigi (29) and Hokkaido (26).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 22.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today