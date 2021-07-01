Tokyo reports 660 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,763

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 537.1.
People in their 20s (221 cases), their 30s (113) and their 40s (102) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511, down six from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,763. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (230), Chiba (149), Saitama (125), Osaka (123), Okinawa (61), Aichi (44), Hyogo (32), Tochigi (29) and Hokkaido (26).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 22.
Commodore Perry
Crazy high positivity rate too.
Crazy low number of tests.
falseflagsteve
Nationwide severe cases fall again no doubt due to the vaccination rollout. It’s time to concentrate on the severe cases now as we see from abroad the vulnerable are at much less risk after vaccination.
The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so. Unless a more dangerous variant that avoids the vaccine appears we will be fine.
iraira
ffsteve
Can you provide a citation indicating that the mortality rate maybe lower for the Delta variant please?
falseflagsteve
Iraira
No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.
Some dude
The Delta variant is more contagious but not more deadly, signs it may be less so
Some random bloke called Fauci seems to disagree with that second part.
"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Fauci said. He noted that the proportion of infections being caused by the variant is doubling every two weeks.
The variant, first identified in India, is the most contagious yet and, among those not yet vaccinated, may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants do, he said.
Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/06/22/1008859705/delta-variant-coronavirus-unvaccinated-u-s-covid-surge
Jim
This is 98 more than week prior - and the increase in number trend continues for third week running
As of yesterday 1 Jul, Tokyo has breached two barriers for Japanese stage 4 (highest category)
Daily average of new infections per 100,000 people is at 26.49 for the week (a figure of 25 or greater indicates stage 4 for this category)The number of patients recuperating from COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on June 30 was 32, exceeding the stage 4 limit of 30
As per this report (lnk here - http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14385877) -- medical experts are warning that the rate of increase now is faster than what was observed during fourth wave - add to this new influx of thousands of foreigners from Olympics and you have a disaster waiting to occur.....
klausdorth
Still above 600.
2 years ago lesser numbers caused more restrictions.
Concerning the Delta variant:
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the delta covid variant is the most transmissible of all the variants identified so far.
and
it can infect and replicate faster, and even evade the body’s natural disease-fighting immunity more efficiently.
and
... fatality rate of 0.1% (which is still pretty high in my personal opinion)
Wakarimasen
Still entirely manageable and not like lots of people are dying.
Leeroy
Get all those over 60s vaccinated and the fatality rate will drop.
dagon
Have evidence to back up the claims you make when commenting on a serious matter.
Misinformation or half-baked narratives on this topic are worse than useless.
Hold up a minute there! You are telling me that the claims of "falseflagsteve" lack evidence , citations or logic!? Say it ain't so!
Objective
LeeroyToday 05:31 pm JST
Get all those over 60s vaccinated and the fatality rate will drop.
Read in the Yomiuri newspaper today that on Wednesday during the cabinet meeting Suga stated that nearly 60% of the elderly have had at least one shot. Mind you, I am not sure what age he determined as elderly. But that is a very promising number. The article went on to say that this increase of vaccinations was the likely reason for the death rate and serious case rate to fall over the past few weeks. It appears that most new cases are younger people who fight Covid off much easier.
Antiquesaving
At the same time the number of tests for yesterday's testing is in.
Just barely over 6,000 tested as predicted 20% fewer than the day before like previous weeks.
How is it possible to predict nearly exactly the rise and fall every week?
I don't it is simple every Monday private testing nredumes, peek on Wednesday and slowly reduces as the weekend approaches until just the public under 2000 on Saturday and Sunday, then we repeat the same pattern.
Now yesterday was 673 cases with just over 6,000 tests, means 10% infection rate and last week it was around 7% .
So infection rates are going up despite lowering the number of tests.
Fuzzy
The Delta variant is far more contagious and while the current evidence does not point to it being more deadly, it looks like it might cause a more severe illness in younger people than the earlier variants. It's still too early to say anything for sure, either good or bad. And, the evidence of long-term problems in infected people, even in those with only mild symptoms initially, is growing by the day. Then there is Delta+...
Moral of the story. You don't want to get. This isn't over yet. Continue to take care.
stickman1760
Just get yourself vaccinated, stop worrying about the number of tests and get on with your life. Life is too short to be worrying about this day in, day out.
c’mon!!!!!
Bobo
Best to climb the wall into the olympic village it looks a lot safer there than out here.
hatsufred
@ Objective 5:39
there is only 1 problem with statement by Suga. You believe what he says to be true. I feel he is a stranger to the truth.
Zoroto
Yes, getting vaccinated will lower your individual risk. But the issue is that if the pandemic is not under control, there is a non-zero chance of an escaping mutation. There is some thinking that a coronavirus cannot mutate to the point where the vaccines will be completely ineffective, but it can certainly reduce effectiveness and then we are back to square one.
This is why the virus needs to be controlled on the societal level, and not only on the individual level.
The UK is 50% fully vaccinated and 65% at least one shot, after 7 months and still looking at increasing cases again. Japan is 11% fully vaccinated.
Jim
Would love to get vaccinated but still waiting for my bloody voucher - no voucher, no vaccine!!!!
Except few people I think majority here on JT would jump at a chance to get vaccinated if they have voucher.....
StillMove
@Jim
Or are in the group like me who has a voucher but isn’t eligible to make an appointment yet
Objective
there is only 1 problem with statement by Suga. You believe what he says to be true. I feel he is a stranger to the truth.
At this point that is the most official number I have found on that age group of vaccinated. It was printed in the Yomiuri so we can hope and trust they fact checked it. Assuming it is inaccurate does not make your assumptions fact. Best to use what data we have.
Antiquesaving
Let's go with that as if it was true.
So other variants one infected person spreads it to 100 people, that makes 100 people with covid let's suppose it stops there.
At a mortality rate in Japan of 1.8% ( Jgov stats) that means 1.8 people will possibly dies.
Delta variant is estimated to be 50% to 60% more contagious.
So that same one person could infect 150 to 160 people and at 1.8% mortality rate that means 2.7 to 2.88 people could possibly die.
It isn't rocket science, more people that catch covid more people will die if a variant is more contagious that means more people will die.
Objective
Except few people I think majority here on JT would jump at a chance to get vaccinated if they have voucher.....
JT posters do not reflect the Japanese public's opinion of getting vaccinated. I speak to Japanese people daily and very few want anything to do with the vaccine. Most of these people are between 20-50 years old. Of course this is anecdotal but please don't assume the general public is in full support of it.
Antiquesaving
Ok now tell us how we go about getting vaccinated any faster than the governments are doing it?
Please I would like to know as I go on line the minute our ward opened up for those over 55 ( that had finally received their vouchers) and the earliest I could get was July 29th and August 19th.
My wife is under 55 so cannot even try making an appointment until July 12th.
We await your expert suggestions.
iraira
Below is the link to the article regarding Delta and vaccines "Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the B.1.617.2 variant" post near the end of May 2021.
This is a prelim study, but they find that the one shot effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine is depressed significantly against Delta. Two shot effectiveness declines about 6%, which while not significant, may translate into more people becoming infected (including those who are fully vaccinated) and potentially people becoming re-infected.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.22.21257658v1
Antiquesaving
@Objective
Strange the available appointments in our ward were full as soon as they open new dates,
At the speed things are going now (once the governments go off their butts and people could more easily get appointments) seems to contradict those you claim to know.
I have been in Japan a long time have 3 extended Japanese families and everyone is waiting or trying to get vaccinated.
tooheysnew
@stickman
spot on,
but I’m sure it’ll fall on deaf ears & you’ll be downvoted
Jim
@stillmove
If you have the voucher then - not sure if you are aware today Tokyo/Osaka (so called mega centers) opened new appointment from 6pm today
Please check it out - Tokyo has 2100 slots open
Link for Tokyo SFD center is - https://www.mod.go.jp/j/approach/defense/saigai/2020/covid/covid_intokyo.html
Osaka has 525 slots open - link for Osaka center is - https://www.mod.go.jp/j/approach/defense/saigai/2020/covid/covid_inosaka.html
Not sure if any open slots still available as it started at 6pm but try it out
good luck
Jim
If this was true there was no reason for govt to stop new registrations from companies and universities to vaccinate their employees/students - hope you remember that news in recent past where govt had to stop this process as the demand far exceeded their forecasts/estimates and they are running short of vaccines now?
As far as I know after living here for 23 years is that most of companies and universities in Japan have Japanese nationals and not foreigners or folks from JT :)
Antiquesaving
@jim
Not sure where you got you information but the Tokyo centre as of June 28th is no longer taking appointments for first dose from this point in it is only second dose appointments.
It is on their website.
Jim
@antiquesaving
I am looking at Tokyo center web page (link at - https://www.mod.go.jp/j/approach/defense/saigai/2020/covid/covid_intokyo.html)
It says today 6pm they are open for new appointments and 2100 slots are available - but you must have the voucher in hand so I dont qualify...
Just refreshed the page and now it shows all 2100 slots are already booked
blvtzpk
I’m all in favor of positive news, but it needs to be based in reality.
cracaphat
And the UK is planning so-called "booster" jabs in Sept.Lol. Meaning two shots aren't that effective it seems.Soon there'll be the Xmas booster,the New Year booster,the Easter booster etc.The booster to the booster...
falseflagsteve
There seems some confusion with a few here regarding cases and severe cases. I will explain this as simply as possible. Now we have vaccines being rolled out fast, the most vulnerable will be much less likely to get severe symptoms from Covid. This will make hospitalizations very low as we see in countries like the UK right now, despite sky rocketing case numbers.
Covid may be around a longtime but unlikely to ever become a major issue to those in good health and are not obese. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle including keeping weight down are positive ideas, combined with vaccine, there’s up no need to worry.