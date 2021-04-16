Tokyo reports 667 coronavirus cases; 1,209 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday. Osaka reported 1,209 cases, surpassing 1,000 for the 4th consecutive day.

In Tokyo, the number (377 men and 290 women) is the result of 9,458 tests conducted on April 13. By age group, people in their 20s (200 cases) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 670.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,532. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (510), Aichi (224), (Kanagawa (209), Saitama (163), Chiba (155), Fukuoka (138), Okinawa (103), Kyoto (100), Hokkaido (98), Nara (89), Miyagi (68), Nagano (62), Gifu (56), Ibaraki (52), Fukushima (47), Ehime (45), Shiga (40) and Niigata (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.

