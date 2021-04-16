Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 667 coronavirus cases; 1,209 in Osaka

33 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday. Osaka reported 1,209 cases, surpassing 1,000 for the 4th consecutive day.

In Tokyo, the number (377 men and 290 women) is the result of 9,458 tests conducted on April 13. By age group, people in their 20s (200 cases) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 670.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,532. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (510), Aichi (224), (Kanagawa (209), Saitama (163), Chiba (155), Fukuoka (138), Okinawa (103), Kyoto (100), Hokkaido (98), Nara (89), Miyagi (68), Nagano (62), Gifu (56), Ibaraki (52), Fukushima (47), Ehime (45), Shiga (40) and Niigata (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

33 Comments
Login to comment

And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?

12 ( +19 / -7 )

667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday.

Up 130 (20%) compared to last Friday. Daily variations are irrelevant as the testing varies day-to-day.

9 ( +17 / -8 )

Numbers and testing are perfect. I enjoy seeing these daily. Sort of like counting

-21 ( +4 / -25 )

ToraToday 04:11 pm JST

And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?

Please explain how this relates to an article on statistics of the corona count from four days back?

-19 ( +5 / -24 )

and deaths? Really, 0 ? Other countries people dropping like flies, Japan packing trains to work on a "quasi-SOE" but yeah, 667 reported cases

0 deaths in alll of tokyo, riiight

11 ( +17 / -6 )

And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?

yes. apparently they do.

and deaths? Really, 0 ? Other countries people dropping like flies, Japan packing trains to work on a "quasi-SOE" but yeah, 667 reported cases

0 deaths in alll of tokyo, riiight

exactly.

12 ( +15 / -3 )

I'd always assumed that when it says. "The number of people with severe symptoms is down 6 from yesterday"

that was a kind of polite way of explaining the "official" death figures.

You know, like when a "human accident" delays the train.

16 ( +19 / -3 )

Olympic cancellation incoming, pressure mounting, I expect one of those preemptive thinking about cancellation gov press releases any day now ( which means it's been decided but we want to let the public think we are considering) then a week later it's been decided.

16 ( +20 / -4 )

No doubt, it will get worse.

A year ago with lower numbers "they" decided to have a lock-down.

Now, "maybe measures", "if you don't mind", and so on.

Guess "they" still got everything under control and that it's not a major problem.

Little by little the actual information will be released ....

...... aren't we used to that already?

15 ( +18 / -3 )

If you can believe it, Kobe almost has as many cases as Tokyo.

19 ( +20 / -1 )

The number of cases is lower in Tokyo today than it was yesterday, but a one-day drop may or may not — and probably doesn’t — mean anything in the upward curve. For the Tokyo posters, hope you’re all doing well while getting on with and enjoying your daily lives.

Today’s Osaka case number is 1,209, one up from yesterday’s. Any ideas as to why?

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Don't worry everyone. [ Sarcasm ] The Japanese Government is on this and doing everything to ensure safe and happy outcome regarding the pandemic. Rest assured that the air you breath is fresh and delightful with the swift and abundant workings of Suga san and Koike san at the helm. Happily ignore the increase in COVID and go ahead and view sakura and eat bento. Nothing to worry about. Drink! Drink! Drink! We have cleared the air for you and your family. Happy thoughts now! You're in Japan.

4 ( +10 / -6 )

I guess my current life in Tokyo is what it would be like to live on Mars. Stay inside all day, every day.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

It could reach 1000 in Tokyo soon.

7 ( +12 / -5 )

Gwylly,

"The number of cases is lower in Tokyo today than it was yesterday.... "

Right, but comparing it week by week:

16 April 667

9 April 537,

2 April 440,

26 March 394, and

19 March 303.

Almost the double amount within one month. Not good at all!

9 ( +15 / -6 )

As always, people in their 20s doing their best.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

More recycling of news and comments. Death rate please Japan Today. Far more relevant.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

It could reach 1,000 in Tokyo soon

so what? We’ve been to 2,000 before.

get on with your life. Hope nobody is actually staying home for this

-2 ( +7 / -9 )

"The number of cases is lower in Tokyo today than it was yesterday.... "

Right, but comparing it week by week:

16 April 667

9 April 537,

2 April 440,

26 March 394, and

19 March 303.

Useful post. Cheers.

Why that gets thumbed down is beyond me. Do some people not like knowing the numbers?

Strange.

8 ( +12 / -4 )

The numbers? Almost meaningless. Does anyone think they are accurate?

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Close all restaurants at 7.30pm!

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Seriously, think about it. There is some guy at TMG throwing a dart at a board. He’s been doing it for the past year. And people here have been obsessing for the past year about the number his dart hits. Is that a productive use of your time? There is no way these “numbers’ are an accurate reflection of reality. So why bother with them?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

@klausdorth & @jimizo

Thanks for the well-deserved spanking! But, if you have a reread, just a few short words later, I go on to say — as subtly as I can — that the small drop means absolutely nothing.

Sorry for being too indirect and sarcastic, but I know from experience that some of the posters here are people of a sensitive nature, and I don’t want to send them into a tizzy.

In fact, I really think the one day drop is absolutely meaningless and that we’re only about 25% of the way to to the next peak.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Gwylly,

no hard feelings at all!! And "Jimizo", some people just love to down-vote for the heck-of-it. Must be their "human nature". Back to topic (just for "the-heck-of-it").. Osaka's cases also increased compared with the weeks before. I seriously hope that very soon we will see the light at the end of the tunnel, even though it might (will) be a long and bumpy ride!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

@klausdorth & @jimizo

Thanks for the well-deserved spanking! But, if you have a reread, just a few short words later, I go on to say — as subtly as I can — that the small drop means absolutely nothing.

Honestly, no spanking intended from me, mate.

I was just commenting on what I saw as a useful post.

There is no way these “numbers’ are an accurate reflection of reality. So why bother with them?

I don’t see them as accurate, but they could help build a picture of an overall trend when taken in conjunction with hospitalizations and deaths. I’m in favour of mass testing for a clearer picture.

This comes up in our work meetings when planning where we are going in the short-term.

If you have any advice on other ways to help us out, please share it. No sarcasm here. Genuine request.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Less tests less cases. It is called mathematics. Kobe has almost the same number of cases as Tokyo how does anyone believe that.

Where are the more tests in Tokyo promised by Koike and other politicians as an essential tool to fight the virus,, many times and as recently as a week or two ago? Some days it is only far less.

And BTW how is it that frequent testing of athletes is advocated as essential for the COVID safe Olympics plan but is obviously NOT an important factor for a COVID safe Tokyo! I guess they are saving the rest kits for the athletes who will be allowed in without any quarantine at all!

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Not negotiable, Immediate lock down.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

The information seems so basic. what always show men, women, ages? Does this happen in any other country?

How about providing more relevant information - the of R numbers, and of course daily vaccinations?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Not negotiable, Immediate lock down.

you lock yourself down if you want. ill continue my life thanks very much.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Life continues as normal where I live, I see no changes except less people wearing masks. Please don’t believe the hype from the West and panic guys. Carry on life as normal and enjoy the Spring weather with your love ones. This virus is vey little threat to those in good health. If you are obese concentrate on losing weight, the main killer from Covid. Take reasonable precautions like I do and do no worry yourself too much

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The information seems so basic. what always show men, women, ages? Does this happen in any other country? 

How about providing more relevant information - the of R numbers, and of course daily vaccinations?

Good post. Like with the cases, I’d say it’s hard to get an accurate R number without mass testing, but it wouldn’t do any harm.

Why are people downvoting commonsensical posts like this? The poster is just asking for information.

Don’t some people like information?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

@falseflagsteve.

seems a lot of people cant handle the truth. they prefer economic ruin, decades of debt and rising taxes, not to mention the devastation it causes upon peoples sanity.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel