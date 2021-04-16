Tokyo reports 667 coronavirus cases; 1,209 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday. Osaka reported 1,209 cases, surpassing 1,000 for the 4th consecutive day.
In Tokyo, the number (377 men and 290 women) is the result of 9,458 tests conducted on April 13. By age group, people in their 20s (200 cases) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 670.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,532. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (510), Aichi (224), (Kanagawa (209), Saitama (163), Chiba (155), Fukuoka (138), Okinawa (103), Kyoto (100), Hokkaido (98), Nara (89), Miyagi (68), Nagano (62), Gifu (56), Ibaraki (52), Fukushima (47), Ehime (45), Shiga (40) and Niigata (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.© Japan Today
Tora
And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?
Zoroto
Up 130 (20%) compared to last Friday. Daily variations are irrelevant as the testing varies day-to-day.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Numbers and testing are perfect. I enjoy seeing these daily. Sort of like counting
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Please explain how this relates to an article on statistics of the corona count from four days back?
Hồ Bảo Chi
and deaths? Really, 0 ? Other countries people dropping like flies, Japan packing trains to work on a "quasi-SOE" but yeah, 667 reported cases
0 deaths in alll of tokyo, riiight
Aly Rustom
yes. apparently they do.
exactly.
Derek Grebe
I'd always assumed that when it says. "The number of people with severe symptoms is down 6 from yesterday"
that was a kind of polite way of explaining the "official" death figures.
You know, like when a "human accident" delays the train.
TokyoJoe
Olympic cancellation incoming, pressure mounting, I expect one of those preemptive thinking about cancellation gov press releases any day now ( which means it's been decided but we want to let the public think we are considering) then a week later it's been decided.
klausdorth
No doubt, it will get worse.
A year ago with lower numbers "they" decided to have a lock-down.
Now, "maybe measures", "if you don't mind", and so on.
Guess "they" still got everything under control and that it's not a major problem.
Little by little the actual information will be released ....
...... aren't we used to that already?
Reckless
If you can believe it, Kobe almost has as many cases as Tokyo.
Gwylly
The number of cases is lower in Tokyo today than it was yesterday, but a one-day drop may or may not — and probably doesn’t — mean anything in the upward curve. For the Tokyo posters, hope you’re all doing well while getting on with and enjoying your daily lives.
Today’s Osaka case number is 1,209, one up from yesterday’s. Any ideas as to why?
Michael Machida
Don't worry everyone. [ Sarcasm ] The Japanese Government is on this and doing everything to ensure safe and happy outcome regarding the pandemic. Rest assured that the air you breath is fresh and delightful with the swift and abundant workings of Suga san and Koike san at the helm. Happily ignore the increase in COVID and go ahead and view sakura and eat bento. Nothing to worry about. Drink! Drink! Drink! We have cleared the air for you and your family. Happy thoughts now! You're in Japan.
Reckless
I guess my current life in Tokyo is what it would be like to live on Mars. Stay inside all day, every day.
didou
It could reach 1000 in Tokyo soon.
klausdorth
Gwylly,
"The number of cases is lower in Tokyo today than it was yesterday.... "
Right, but comparing it week by week:
16 April 667
9 April 537,
2 April 440,
26 March 394, and
19 March 303.
Almost the double amount within one month. Not good at all!
Tell_me_bout_it
As always, people in their 20s doing their best.
theResident
More recycling of news and comments. Death rate please Japan Today. Far more relevant.
stickman1760
It could reach 1,000 in Tokyo soon
so what? We’ve been to 2,000 before.
get on with your life. Hope nobody is actually staying home for this
Jimizo
Useful post. Cheers.
Why that gets thumbed down is beyond me. Do some people not like knowing the numbers?
Strange.
stickman1760
The numbers? Almost meaningless. Does anyone think they are accurate?
tamanegi
Close all restaurants at 7.30pm!
stickman1760
Seriously, think about it. There is some guy at TMG throwing a dart at a board. He’s been doing it for the past year. And people here have been obsessing for the past year about the number his dart hits. Is that a productive use of your time? There is no way these “numbers’ are an accurate reflection of reality. So why bother with them?
Gwylly
@klausdorth & @jimizo
Thanks for the well-deserved spanking! But, if you have a reread, just a few short words later, I go on to say — as subtly as I can — that the small drop means absolutely nothing.
Sorry for being too indirect and sarcastic, but I know from experience that some of the posters here are people of a sensitive nature, and I don’t want to send them into a tizzy.
In fact, I really think the one day drop is absolutely meaningless and that we’re only about 25% of the way to to the next peak.
klausdorth
Gwylly,
no hard feelings at all!! And "Jimizo", some people just love to down-vote for the heck-of-it. Must be their "human nature". Back to topic (just for "the-heck-of-it").. Osaka's cases also increased compared with the weeks before. I seriously hope that very soon we will see the light at the end of the tunnel, even though it might (will) be a long and bumpy ride!
Jimizo
Honestly, no spanking intended from me, mate.
I was just commenting on what I saw as a useful post.
I don’t see them as accurate, but they could help build a picture of an overall trend when taken in conjunction with hospitalizations and deaths. I’m in favour of mass testing for a clearer picture.
This comes up in our work meetings when planning where we are going in the short-term.
If you have any advice on other ways to help us out, please share it. No sarcasm here. Genuine request.
anon99999
Less tests less cases. It is called mathematics. Kobe has almost the same number of cases as Tokyo how does anyone believe that.
Where are the more tests in Tokyo promised by Koike and other politicians as an essential tool to fight the virus,, many times and as recently as a week or two ago? Some days it is only far less.
And BTW how is it that frequent testing of athletes is advocated as essential for the COVID safe Olympics plan but is obviously NOT an important factor for a COVID safe Tokyo! I guess they are saving the rest kits for the athletes who will be allowed in without any quarantine at all!
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Not negotiable, Immediate lock down.
ifd66
The information seems so basic. what always show men, women, ages? Does this happen in any other country?
How about providing more relevant information - the of R numbers, and of course daily vaccinations?
S.I.
you lock yourself down if you want. ill continue my life thanks very much.
falseflagsteve
Life continues as normal where I live, I see no changes except less people wearing masks. Please don’t believe the hype from the West and panic guys. Carry on life as normal and enjoy the Spring weather with your love ones. This virus is vey little threat to those in good health. If you are obese concentrate on losing weight, the main killer from Covid. Take reasonable precautions like I do and do no worry yourself too much
Jimizo
Good post. Like with the cases, I’d say it’s hard to get an accurate R number without mass testing, but it wouldn’t do any harm.
Why are people downvoting commonsensical posts like this? The poster is just asking for information.
Don’t some people like information?
S.I.
@falseflagsteve.
seems a lot of people cant handle the truth. they prefer economic ruin, decades of debt and rising taxes, not to mention the devastation it causes upon peoples sanity.