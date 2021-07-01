Tokyo reports 673 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, down 44 from Wednesday.
People in their 20s (207 cases), their 30s (155) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 517, down six from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
klausdorth
673 - still way too many.
Looking forward to seeing the number of tests conducted. Maybe again in the 5.000 range?
Yubaru
Geez, and as the numbers climb in the "safe" place to hold the Olympics, the people are still getting sick!
CaptData
The nationwide figure is 517, down six from Wednesday.
Good news.
nonu6976
up 103 from last Thursday.
Some dude
Fewer than yesterday but hardly cause for champagne.
If these numbers persist when Baron von Ripper-off comes next week, they’ll have to start sticking decimal points after the first or second figure to appease him.
”What do you mean by six point seven three? What is the point seven three?”
”Oh, that’s a foreigner. They don’t really count”.