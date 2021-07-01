Tokyo reports 673 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees rest after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center at their government building, on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, down 44 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (207 cases), their 30s (155) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 517, down six from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today