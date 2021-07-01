Tokyo reports 673 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,751

Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees rest after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center at their government building, on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, down 44 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 523.1.

People in their 20s (207 cases), their 30s (155) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 517, down six from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,751. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (211), Saitama (142), Chiba (139), Osaka (108), Okinawa (63), Aichi (49), Hokkaido (39), Hyogo (32) and Shizuoka (37).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 24.

