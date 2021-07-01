Tokyo reports 673 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,751

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, down 44 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 523.1.
People in their 20s (207 cases), their 30s (155) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 517, down six from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,751. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (211), Saitama (142), Chiba (139), Osaka (108), Okinawa (63), Aichi (49), Hokkaido (39), Hyogo (32) and Shizuoka (37).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 24.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
klausdorth
673 - still way too many.
Looking forward to seeing the number of tests conducted. Maybe again in the 5.000 range?
Yubaru
Geez, and as the numbers climb in the "safe" place to hold the Olympics, the people are still getting sick!
nonu6976
up 103 from last Thursday.
Some dude
Fewer than yesterday but hardly cause for champagne.
If these numbers persist when Baron von Ripper-off comes next week, they’ll have to start sticking decimal points after the first or second figure to appease him.
”What do you mean by six point seven three? What is the point seven three?”
”Oh, that’s a foreigner. They don’t really count”.
Pim
Looks like it's going to hit 1,000 a day by the time the Games start.
Bach, Suga & Co. must be brainstorming their head off on how to justify keeping spectators in the stadium.
Expect some creativity.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
I got my first shot yesterday.
It was a very efficient system.
Once the vaccination is in the hands of medical professionals, it speeds along.
Patrick
Reuters has a great data visualizer: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/japan/
Zoroto
You are giving these inept morons too much credit.
I expect something like "We are committed to holding a safe and secure Olympics. After discussion with the expert panel, it is deemed safe to keep spectators at the events. "
Reckless
I will be getting my first vaccination shot Monday, can't wait! This thing will be under control soon thanks to science.
Zoroto
Might want to look at the infection chart of the UK, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/
With the Delta variant, you as an individual may not have much to be worried about, but certainly it's not under control in any sense of the word.
klausdorth
How do some people define soon,
Always makes me wonder. But maybe they are referring to a couple of months? Elsewise I will also get my first Pfizer shot next week, about time and very grateful!
Reckless
The glass is half full. I think if the country gets vaccinated at a high enough level then even if there are infections mortality will fall.
theResident
Ah, very true Zoroto. But hospitalisations are way down in UK and those that are in are mostly on oxygen therapy rather Ventilation. The link has been broken through vaccination and life is returning to normal.
Singapore are going to abandon the idea of eradication and stop publishing daily infection numbers. The Government there gas stated 'we will learn and have to live with Covid' - pursue 70-80% vaccination.
Sorry Zoroto - your hopes of despair are coming to a close.
I had my first shot today - In and out in 20 minutes. Impressed.
gakinotsukai
Unfortunately, you can use any visualization method you want, if the data source is tainted, you get a false perspective.
For exemple, the infections trend largely depends on the tests amount which is not stable and significant in Japan.
Zoroto
That's true, but Japan is far from that.
Japan has only given 36 shots out of 200 needed for full vaccination, with only 11.4 percent fully vaccinated.
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/health/global-covid-vaccinations/
Jim
this is 103 more than last week - past 12 days continues to show increase from week prior
trend not looking good at all...
also on related news Samoa has withdrawn from participating in this Olympics (link below)
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/71e72ec983c66a3868a8a38356f2ac0b8073388e?tokyo2020
On another related news - already the athlete arrivals for Olympics has started in Tokyo - today (1 Jul) itself 134 athletes have arrived (link below) - not sure what it means when they continue to claim that athletes are allowed to enter 5 days prior to their event??
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/5f314fc97a17ac9a9f093bc3075c68d11952e189?tokyo2020
With the present Quasi SOE/Manbo - local Japanese people have given up and outside like normal plus new inbound foreign athletes, who will not be required to do 14 days quarantine - expect things to only escalate going forward....
Some dude
More like:
Baron von R: “The contract favors us. Hold the games at full capacity and make sure the TV cameras don’t miss a minute”.
J-govt: “Yes, sir”.
Antiquesaving
Well on the 28th 10,000 dropped to 7,900 on the 29th so yes if they go as usual we will see a 20% to 30% in testing.
So between 5,000 and 6,000 and that would be in line 5the infection rate of 7% to 10% we have seen since last week.
And no the Tokyo government site says 7 day infection rate is 5.1% but anyone with a calculator can do the math and it isn't even close to 5%, so where they get 5% from is a mystery.
theResident
You just hate the fact there might be some good news around the corner - even if its 2-3 months away, don't you Mr Z?
theResident
The obsession with rate of infection is well documented as being rubbish.
Tokyo - at best ONLY test people with very obvious symptoms.
UK Schoolchildren have to do tests AND report online 2-3 times a week which of course leads to very high numbers.
LEARN TO LIVE WITH IT.
Antiquesaving
@theResident
I am over 55, my ward only opened up vaccination to 55 and up on Monday, the best I could get was July 29th for my first shot, my wife is under 55 and cannot even book an appointment for another 2 weeks, by that time appointments will be into October.
I know plenty in the same situation.
Despite the central government saying vaccination is open to all each prefecture, each city each ward is doing as they please.
Mass vaccination centre is according to their website no longer taking first shot appointment's and by the time we got our vouchers it was to late.
theResident
as I said - better news in 2-3 months.
Tell_me_bout_it
That room, those chairs, those instructions on the chairs...look so depressing.
Cant wait to see what kind of bs they come up with to go on with the olympics.
Sven Asai
You surely know that standard slot machines only have three wheels, so sorry, but there’s no leading forth digit today. lol
ian
Need only to vaccinate the elderly and other high risk groups for mortality to fall significantly.
For the elderly the target is end of this month
Some dude
I am over 55, my ward only opened up vaccination to 55 and up on Monday, the best I could get was July 29th for my first shot, my wife is under 55 and cannot even book an appointment for another 2 weeks, by that time appointments will be into October.
I took a close look at he instructions for my area today. Basically, it states that applications begin from today, July 1. However, priority goes to the elderly and those with medical issues, and I fall into neither of those. That’s perfectly understandable and I agree with it. The kicker is that the papers say, in essence “as for the rest of you, keep an eye on the website to find out when you get a chance”.
In other words, I literally don’t know when I will be able to apply. Not particularly reassuring. I am fortunate to be working from home, so when the games roll around I will just do a two week hikkikomori, but the potential fallout post-Olympics may make Tokyo a hot zone, so I’ll still have to be careful until my ward is magnanimous enough to let us know when we can get our shots.
carpslidy
15,000,000 fully vaccinated
15,000,000 one shot
Things are looking up.
falseflagsteve
TheResident
You are correct in your comments. The vaccines will reduce cases with severe symptoms and also death considerably.The falling severe cases we see give testament to that fact too.
Antiquesaving
Wait haven't we been hearing that for 6 months now at least?
And in 2 or 3 months will will hear the same thing again!
diobrando
A futur big gift for Bach....by the way, why authorities are quiet about new types such as indian one?
didou
During the Olympics, athletes will be tested everyday. The number of tests should peak during that period.
Thanks everyone in Tokyo Government to keep the capacity for the event period.
I
carpslidy
Some people like being sad, I guess.
Some dude
Wait haven't we been hearing that for 6 months now at least?
And in 2 or 3 months will will hear the same thing again!
Its like hearing religious people predicting that their chosen nonexistent entity will return every time there’s a weird-colored moon.
”Just you wait! Next time! You’ll be sorry!”
(This will likely get removed for being of topic as the mods seem to have great trouble with allegories and other such figures of speech).
tooheysnew
the Debbie Downers here downvote anything remotely positive & uplifting.
they’ll be heartbroken when this pandemic is over
Antiquesaving
Now for a dose of reality.
27 million out of a population of 36 Million Canadians have recieved at least one dose, 11 million 2 doses.
Now go see how many cases of covid there are still over 500 new cases a day.
Japan does far less testing, has far less of the population Vaccinated and a far larger and older population.
The Vaccine helps no doubt but it isn't a magic bullet and still far to many not vaccinated yet.
ian
They've been predicting the apocalypse since this thing started, more than a year and a half now.
Most probably they cheered secretly when the decision for the Olympics to push thru has been made, it's the biggest chance for their wishes/predictions to come true
theResident
You're right. There aren't enough vaccinated yet. Far from it.
But it is a magic bullet.
carpslidy
StillMove
I know I speak for most “Debbie downers” when I say we are as eager as you to see the pandemic over. But it’s the pragmatist in us that recognizes it’s still too early for Japan to schedule the metaphorical victory parade.
Patrick
Most everyone here will agree that testing in Japan is low, as is the current tax rate... so maybe if you add vaccinations to the immunity of x_thousand (million) people who've had COVID and survived... is a huge number?
Speculation is fun!
Antiquesaving
No one has been predicting anything other than the group going " covid numbers are down its best, over soon" for the past 6 months.
What people are saying is we live in reality, not fantasy, when numbers go up despite Seriously low testing,
People cannot go around saying silly things like covid is beaten, because one day the numbers go down by a fraction of what they went up the days before.
And constantly dismissing infection rates as if they have no use.
Hint, if infection rates had no bearing on the situation then they would not be included in every site every statistic including the Japanese government's own information and websites.
Tora
That is until the next variant that is vaccine resistant, or when your vaccine wears off....
We will all have to be revaccinated to deal with the next one in six months time, and then the process repeats.
Welcome to the new world.
syzyguy
when are you people going to get it? the governments and bureaucrats are going to keep pushing and restricting until you have zero freedom left because their goal is complete eradication of the virus, which any rational person would tell you is impossible.
how many of you checked for the number of dead people before this pandemic? newsflash, people die and there is no more than it's ever been. it's not healthy to be morbidly fixated on illness day after day.
this ends when people say it ends. take off your masks, breathe deep from the collective trauma you have been needlessly subjected to and enjoy your lives...
Sven Asai
Feel free to predict the end of it all and full normality for tomorrow morning at 6:25.58 or so.
gakinotsukai
The only guy who predicted something is Abe in May 2020 claiming the japanese model has beaten the covid.
didou
In my city, only those over 65 got their coupon, and their 2nd shot is done now.
cleo
They're only allowed into the Olympic Village (with its cardboard beds) 5 days before their event; they're allowed, nay expected, to disperse all over the country to their various Host Towns for weeks of training and preparation before that.
theResident
@Tora. Yes, we will in all likelihood need a booster shot. There will be more mutant strains. The quicker we vaccinate the quicker we shut it down and that IS without argument happening pretty much everywhere now. Eradication is impossible. Governments have changed their policies worldwide in acceptance of that. What would you have us do? Lockdown and live with restrictions forever. Australia might, very unfortunately just be starting their road down to where the rest of us have been. Their closed door policy was correct, and worked for 2020 but is now failing. No one has been exposed to Covid basically AND very few are vaccinated. It's clearly NOT the answer for 2021.
as_the_crow_flies
Japan now 72nd in the world for vaccinations, and according to the World Vaccination Tracker, only 12% are fully vaccinated. We know that means, given the lack of time, only a tiny percentage will be fully vaccinated before tens and tens of thousands of people start moving around in the lead up to the games. Thing is, none of the countries ahead of or behind Japan in this vaccination derby are planning to have a superspreader event in the next 3 weeks, many have strict border controls, test, trace and isolation systems, and do not have nearly as many elderly and vulnerable people concentrated in one densely populated central area as Japan. And many are not hobbled by a government propaganda department churning out daily happy claptrap and puff pieces to drown out the voices of science. Despite all of this effort to brush Covid under the rug, a clear majority of the population doesn't want the games to go ahead now.
menov
It's good news that the number of Corona-related deaths keeps getting lower.
The numbers for the hospitalised stay steady for the past two or three weeks, which is a good sign, even with the SOE lifted it didn't go up.
Hopefully with the vaccination rollout we will get to zero very soon.
oldman_13
673 cases? That's nothing, open up Japan.