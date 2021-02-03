Tokyo reports 676 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,625

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 676 new cases of the coronavirus, up 120 from Tuesday.
The number (341 women and 335 men) is the result of 2,101 tests conducted on Jan 31.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (129), followed by 105 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s, 81 in their 50s, 68 in their 70s, 56 in their 80s and 53 in their 60s. Sixty-two cases were 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 125, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 897.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,625. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (257), Osaka (244), Kanagawa (234), Chiba (218), Hyogo (120), Fukuoka (119), Aichi (114), Hokkaido (94), Okinawa (60), Gifu (51), Ibaraki (39) and Gunma (39).
Eighty-seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
The cases are never going to stop it means .... travel is never going to end.
The numbers are staying at lower levels than previous weeks. A good trend. It won't please the doom and gloom merchants on this site who would prefer everyone in Japan had the virus.
Shouldn’t the new cases of local transmissions be close to zero after a month of state of emergency? I’ll bet the number of new cases doesn’t change after another month of SOE.
More than 200 60 or older. Doesn't look good for the level of hospitalizations and deaths. But if you don't contact trace and otherwise impede testing, you just end up testing the sickest people.
Akula, how about looking at the percentage?
2.101 tests conducted (on a Sunday!) and 676 positive "ones".
That's roughly 30% again.
There is no "good trend" to see. Those numbers are way too high!
I'm a school teacher. The student the right in front of me was found positive to the PCR test. I asked my boss for PCR test and he said you must be okay if you have worn the mask. This is how the Japanese government trick the people
Yesterday night, it was on Japanese TV:
From January 8 to February 8, the share of 65+ years old in daily infection count increased from 11% to 25.65% in a weekly average.
It's inconsistent and illogical increase especially during SoE.
There isn't any better proof of selective and repressed testing since the declaration.
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 676 new cases of the coronavirus and
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 125, down four from Tuesday,
The trend is going in the right direction. Well done!
As opposed to literally every country in the world, Japan believes that masks are a foolproof way of stopping infections. You could be frenching the infected person, and you would still not be considered a close contact. This is nothing new, it's been like this since day 1.
Is this consolidated public and private records? I read in Reuters that these reports are only from public health centers and does not include private tests.
I believe only public. There was an article yesterday how they are considering combining public and private. They are aiming for a 2023 introduction of the new system.
@the Resident! Risk Tisk
As I always say, Japan is doing fabulous and the best country in the whole wide world!
Do not test innocent victims of panic. Waste of time and money. Only test the sick if illnesses represent a Covid syndrome.
Its easy to get a private test if your concerned.
And if it was as easy to get infected as some make out, the whole of japan
would have been infected by now
That’s on average not even 45 tests per prefecture. What’s going on here? Is the SOE necessary or has the virus suddenly showed mercy and completely disappeared?
The negligence continues, barely 2,000 tests. They're not taken to task on this either, just follow the lemmings.
Which is exactly what Japan has done since the beginning. It worked then. It's possible it might work just enough now before vaccinations begin.
I just wonder what's so great about contact tracing, which is the new complaint. It hasn't worked well in ANY country that has implemented it. So please explain the cost benefits of it.
Numbers on as steep rise again. New record for official deaths in Japan and Tokyo yesterday. Where are all the accolades for the PM and government in beating the disease!
Maybe stopping contact tracing is not enough to keep the numbers low.
Contact tracing ?? What contact tracing ?? That's long gone bro. It's every person for themselves now.
Nothing, if you don’t do it correctly. Anyway, contact tracing allows direct contacts of the people who “publicly” tested positive to be outright tested. Now that they limited the contact tracing to only the old and vulnerable, those in direct contact with the positives will not be tested, hence will not be included in the numbers. Oh My Graphs.
2,101 tests LOL
Is it the third world ?
I have no idea how well other countries do it but Japan is supposed to be good at it, one of the reasons they were able to keep a handle on things until now.
Retrospective contact tracing is i think what they call it, tracing back the main/original sources of infection and identfying clusters are the main goals