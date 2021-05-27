Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 684 new coronavirus cases; Hokkaido 570, Okinawa 240

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (180 cases) and their 30s (139) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,371, down 42 from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 570 cases, Aichi 394 and Okinawa 240.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

XXX

That sounds fantastic.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Some prefectures are seeing some big falls in new cases, so that is positive. I think we will also see another day of recoveries outpacing new infections as well.

Will be interesting to see the new vaccination numbers today - these have increased to over 500k a day in the last day or two.

-10 ( +3 / -13 )

Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever. It will be easy to vaccinate all of the elderly that WANT it by mid summer since only 60% want it. The low case numbers in Japan will even get lower. Great news since we never had a hard lock down.

-8 ( +4 / -12 )

104 dead in Japan today. Yeah, sounds fantastic.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

^ IOC parrot alert.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever.

Yes, almost at the rate of Zimbabwe now... Not quite, but faster than ever.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

Doesn't make sense because testing strategy is inept.

Tokyo is way more dense than Hokkaido and still you have close numbers.

It's getting ridiculous.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

