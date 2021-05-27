Tokyo reports 684 new coronavirus cases; Hokkaido 570, Okinawa 240

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (180 cases) and their 30s (139) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,371, down 42 from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 570 cases, Aichi 394 and Okinawa 240.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today