Tokyo reports 684 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,139

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 585.

People in their 20s (180 cases) and their 30s (139) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,371, down 42 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,139. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (570), Aichi (394), Osaka (309), Okinawa (240), Kanagawa (227), Fukuoka (179), Hyogo (162), Hiroshima (153), Saitama (130), Chiba (121), Shizuoka (79), Okayama (74), Gifu (70), Kumamoto (60), Kyoto (52), Ibaraki (50) and Shiga (47).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 106.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today