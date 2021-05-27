Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 684 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,139

18 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 585.

People in their 20s (180 cases) and their 30s (139) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,371, down 42 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,139. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (570), Aichi (394), Osaka (309), Okinawa (240), Kanagawa (227), Fukuoka (179), Hyogo (162), Hiroshima (153), Saitama (130), Chiba (121), Shizuoka (79), Okayama (74), Gifu (70), Kumamoto (60), Kyoto (52), Ibaraki (50) and Shiga (47).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 106.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

18 Comments
Login to comment

Some prefectures are seeing some big falls in new cases, so that is positive. I think we will also see another day of recoveries outpacing new infections as well.

Will be interesting to see the new vaccination numbers today - these have increased to over 500k a day in the last day or two.

-17 ( +3 / -20 )

Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever. It will be easy to vaccinate all of the elderly that WANT it by mid summer since only 60% want it. The low case numbers in Japan will even get lower. Great news since we never had a hard lock down.

-14 ( +4 / -18 )

104 dead in Japan today. Yeah, sounds fantastic.

15 ( +16 / -1 )

Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever. It will be easy to vaccinate all of the elderly that WANT it by mid summer since only 60% want it. The low case numbers in Japan will even get lower. Great news since we never had a hard lock down.

^ IOC parrot alert.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever.

Yes, almost at the rate of Zimbabwe now... Not quite, but faster than ever.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

Doesn't make sense because testing strategy is inept.

Tokyo is way more dense than Hokkaido and still you have close numbers.

It's getting ridiculous.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Kochi prefecture record high today. Many other areas not looking good either! Stop praising what has been achieved so far, it is not enough!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Today down 49 I’m so excited and vaccinations Japan is ahead of Bangladesh well done - give me a break !

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Today down 49 I’m so excited and vaccinations Japan is ahead of Bangladesh well done - give me a break !

I am tired of these inept idiots running this country. Looking forward to waltzing into a CVS without an appointment on July 5th for my shot.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

gakinotsukai

Doesn't make sense because testing strategy is inept.

Tokyo is way more dense than Hokkaido and still you have close numbers.

It's getting ridiculous.

It's been ridiculous for well over a year now, with no end in sight for this farce...

May 25th, 8,477 tests.

May 24th, 11,081 tests.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Manipulate numbers much?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Dear Government,

Please do NOT start Go To Travel Campaign again.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

Okinawa and Hokkaido are prime tourist spots for Osaka and Tokyo. Over half of the Military and their families have been vaccinated. The military on Okinawa reported 5 infections last week and are on track to maintain at about that rate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Its more farcecal as the testing numbers are changed even 4 days later, 24th May testing was 9,815 yesterday and up to 11,282 today. They are either unable to corrolate the already small number of testing data days later, or they are balancing out the numbers to game the 7 day moving average. Also the testing is starting to decline and the media is basically silent with little reporting even as Hokkaido is going through an obvious surge. Whats not to be paranoid about, lol.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Okinawa and Hokkaido are prime tourist spots for Osaka and Tokyo.

I'd wager that the number of people from Tokyo who visited those places recently is significantly less than those visited the surrounding kens (Shizuoka, Chiba, Gunma, Yamanashi, Nagano etc).

Hokaiddo and Okinawa have had higher than average numbers throughout the pandemic, I think it might be unfair to blame it all on big city folk.

I'm willing to be proven wrong though.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.

Your question doesnt make sense as the 30,000 US, is actually a bit over 40,000, and they have had, roughly 1,400 cases on their own, overall that is, but they are NOT to blame, as the overwhelming majority are already fully vaccinated. SO take those suppositions elsewhere!

You want the biggest reason? 180,000 or so tourists that came down here from mainland over golden week!

THERE is the culprit, oh and the thousands more that come every day! Over 80% of the new infections in Okinawa are the "new" variant that is more infectious, and over 60% of the infections are in the 30- and under age group, the very people who tend to not listen and go out and party.

With regards to Hokkaido, you really should watch the national news. They explain it very well! It's pretty much focused on Sapporo. So it's not about the "size" of Hokkaido, it's about the location.

And it's not about the "smallness" of Okinawa either, it's about the young one's not caring!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I am tired of these inept idiots running this country

Yep and we are tired that you are bragging every single day about it and moreover being offensive. You have not proved so far being the brightest one either.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hokaiddo and Okinawa have had higher than average numbers throughout the pandemic, I think it might be unfair to blame it all on big city folk.

I'm willing to be proven wrong though.

You are not wrong! Okinawa's "per 100,000" ratio has been pretty bad all along.

Suga and company have done little to assist, because the local Governor, is for the most part, useless.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo