Tokyo reports 684 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,139

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 585.
People in their 20s (180 cases) and their 30s (139) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,371, down 42 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,139. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (570), Aichi (394), Osaka (309), Okinawa (240), Kanagawa (227), Fukuoka (179), Hyogo (162), Hiroshima (153), Saitama (130), Chiba (121), Shizuoka (79), Okayama (74), Gifu (70), Kumamoto (60), Kyoto (52), Ibaraki (50) and Shiga (47).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 106.
18 Comments
Akula
Some prefectures are seeing some big falls in new cases, so that is positive. I think we will also see another day of recoveries outpacing new infections as well.
Will be interesting to see the new vaccination numbers today - these have increased to over 500k a day in the last day or two.
Objective
Vaccinations are finally rolling out faster than ever. It will be easy to vaccinate all of the elderly that WANT it by mid summer since only 60% want it. The low case numbers in Japan will even get lower. Great news since we never had a hard lock down.
Pukey2
104 dead in Japan today. Yeah, sounds fantastic.
Fighto!
^ IOC parrot alert.
Goodlucktoyou
Why Hokkaido so high? I know Okinawa is small space with 30000 US, but Hokkaido? Doesn’t make sense.
Zoroto
Yes, almost at the rate of Zimbabwe now... Not quite, but faster than ever.
gakinotsukai
Doesn't make sense because testing strategy is inept.
Tokyo is way more dense than Hokkaido and still you have close numbers.
It's getting ridiculous.
klausdorth
Kochi prefecture record high today. Many other areas not looking good either! Stop praising what has been achieved so far, it is not enough!
hatsufred
Today down 49 I’m so excited and vaccinations Japan is ahead of Bangladesh well done - give me a break !
Zoroto
I am tired of these inept idiots running this country. Looking forward to waltzing into a CVS without an appointment on July 5th for my shot.
Vinke
gakinotsukai
It's been ridiculous for well over a year now, with no end in sight for this farce...
May 25th, 8,477 tests.
May 24th, 11,081 tests.
HoldingYouAccountable
Manipulate numbers much?
Alongfortheride
Dear Government,
Please do NOT start Go To Travel Campaign again.
Droll Quarry
Okinawa and Hokkaido are prime tourist spots for Osaka and Tokyo. Over half of the Military and their families have been vaccinated. The military on Okinawa reported 5 infections last week and are on track to maintain at about that rate.
GenHXZ
Its more farcecal as the testing numbers are changed even 4 days later, 24th May testing was 9,815 yesterday and up to 11,282 today. They are either unable to corrolate the already small number of testing data days later, or they are balancing out the numbers to game the 7 day moving average. Also the testing is starting to decline and the media is basically silent with little reporting even as Hokkaido is going through an obvious surge. Whats not to be paranoid about, lol.
ClippetyClop
I'd wager that the number of people from Tokyo who visited those places recently is significantly less than those visited the surrounding kens (Shizuoka, Chiba, Gunma, Yamanashi, Nagano etc).
Hokaiddo and Okinawa have had higher than average numbers throughout the pandemic, I think it might be unfair to blame it all on big city folk.
I'm willing to be proven wrong though.
Yubaru
Your question doesnt make sense as the 30,000 US, is actually a bit over 40,000, and they have had, roughly 1,400 cases on their own, overall that is, but they are NOT to blame, as the overwhelming majority are already fully vaccinated. SO take those suppositions elsewhere!
You want the biggest reason? 180,000 or so tourists that came down here from mainland over golden week!
THERE is the culprit, oh and the thousands more that come every day! Over 80% of the new infections in Okinawa are the "new" variant that is more infectious, and over 60% of the infections are in the 30- and under age group, the very people who tend to not listen and go out and party.
With regards to Hokkaido, you really should watch the national news. They explain it very well! It's pretty much focused on Sapporo. So it's not about the "size" of Hokkaido, it's about the location.
And it's not about the "smallness" of Okinawa either, it's about the young one's not caring!
daito_hak
Yep and we are tired that you are bragging every single day about it and moreover being offensive. You have not proved so far being the brightest one either.
Yubaru
You are not wrong! Okinawa's "per 100,000" ratio has been pretty bad all along.
Suga and company have done little to assist, because the local Governor, is for the most part, useless.