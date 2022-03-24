Tokyo reports 7,289 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,289 new coronavirus cases, down 1,586 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down three Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,138), Hyogo (2,025), Okinawa (825), Gunma (573), Niigata (524), Gifu (521), Kagoshima (491), Mie (491), Fukushima (480), Okayama (456), Ishikawa (335), Ehime (320), Kagawa (318), Oita (279), Iwate (263), Yamaguchi (257), Nagasaki (211), Yamagata (175) and Fukui (165).

