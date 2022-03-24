Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 7,289 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,289 new coronavirus cases, down 1,586 from Thursday and down 536 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down three Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,138), Hyogo (2,025), Okinawa (825), Gunma (573), Niigata (524), Gifu (521), Kagoshima (491), Mie (491), Fukushima (480), Okayama (456), Ishikawa (335), Ehime (320), Kagawa (318), Oita (279), Iwate (263), Yamaguchi (257), Nagasaki (211), Yamagata (175) and Fukui (165).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Okinawa numbers still very high.

This is bad news for Japan as a whole.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

I might be late in noticing, but the link now includes those being given oxygen in Tokyo as well and lists it as 495 people currently.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And another increase for Ehime.

Those who always downvote my comment, can you give me a reason why?

I mean, not that I'm upset, it's just that some folks here don't understand or want the facts.

Elsewise, glad that it's again decreasing in the Tokyo and other areas.

Maybe we won't need that 4t jab.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Good lower numbers. Beautiful weather here in Osaka, out on bikes for the day. There’s a very small amount of people still concerned by Covid, most seem to be happy to get on with life and enjoy the weather.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

@ ffs

Put it in your autobiography old chum.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

