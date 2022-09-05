Tokyo reports 7,296 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 7,296 new coronavirus cases, down 2,339 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 519, down four from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,237) and Hiroshima (2,379).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

