national

Tokyo reports 7,296 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 7,296 new coronavirus cases, down 2,339 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 519, down four from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,237) and Hiroshima (2,379).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Still BIG numbers.

Okinawa cases are huge too.

FAR from over.

That's a 26% decrease from the same day a week ago, and down 51% from the same day two weeks ago.

Things are looking promising, good trend across the board. Fortunately we managed the peak a few weeks ago without getting too close to capacity in the health sector.

Now it's a matter of watching it continue to fall and hopefully soon returning to pre-pandemic life, including travel regulations.

