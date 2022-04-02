Tokyo reports 7,395 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 7,395 new coronavirus cases, down 587 from Friday and down45 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,587 cases were in their 20s, 1,413 in their 30s and 1,156 in their 40s, while 1,002 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,123 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, up two from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,985), Hyogo (1,851), Okinawa (1,173), Shizuoka (1,094), Kyoto (963), Kagoshima (740), Gunma (641), Gifu (598), Mie (544), Okayama (529), Fukushima (514), Oita (416), Kagawa (305), Yamaguchi (286), Ehime (284), Ishikawa (277), Akita (277), Wakayama (274), Iwate (274), Fukui (193) and Yamagata (187).

Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers later.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

