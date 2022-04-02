Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 7,395 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 7,395 new coronavirus cases, down 587 from Friday and down45 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,587 cases were in their 20s, 1,413 in their 30s and 1,156 in their 40s, while 1,002 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,123 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, up two from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,985), Hyogo (1,851), Okinawa (1,173), Shizuoka (1,094), Kyoto (963), Kagoshima (740), Gunma (641), Gifu (598), Mie (544), Okayama (529), Fukushima (514), Oita (416), Kagawa (305), Yamaguchi (286), Ehime (284), Ishikawa (277), Akita (277), Wakayama (274), Iwate (274), Fukui (193) and Yamagata (187).

Editor: Story will be updated with more nationwide numbers later.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo