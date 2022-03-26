Tokyo reports 7,440 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 7,440 new coronavirus cases, up 151 from Friday and down four from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, down three from Friday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,984), Hokkaido (1,701), Okinawa (879), Gunma (582), Gifu (520), Nagano (500), Fukushima (420), Okayama (366), Kagawa (273), Ehime (257), Iwate (247), Ishikawa (234), Yamagata (195) and Fukui (161).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Kev James
This is dragging on……though it is getting lower and lower, albeit slowly!
Fingers crossed this new variant doesn’t come over as we could be forced to cancel summer and wear masks all summer too. UK figures are really high this week with the new stealth variant.