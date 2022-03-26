Tokyo reports 7,440 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 7,440 new coronavirus cases, up 151 from Friday and down four from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, down three from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,984), Hokkaido (1,701), Okinawa (879), Gunma (582), Gifu (520), Nagano (500), Fukushima (420), Okayama (366), Kagawa (273), Ehime (257), Iwate (247), Ishikawa (234), Yamagata (195) and Fukui (161).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





